Apple’s new iPhone 11 is here, and it’ll set your pulse racing

Apple has announced the iPhone 11 at a special event held on its futuristic campus in Cupertino, California. The new phone replaces one of the iPhone XS family of devices released at the end of 2018. “We’ve always believed by giving people wonderful tools, you enable them to do wonderful things,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook, at the beginning of the event.

Apple iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 is made of glass and aluminum, while the camera bump is also made from a single piece of glass. It comes in six different colors, including yellow and a special red version. It has a 6.1-inch True Tone display, plus spatial audio and Dolby Atmos for a great movie experience. The camera has two lenses, made up of a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Apple has added a new Night Mode. It automatically activates when the light is low, plus enhancements have been made to the video mode, with improved stabilization, and 4K resolution at 60fps too.

What else?

Apple will include a year’s subscription to its new Apple TV+ service with every new iPhone purchased too. Apple TV+ will launch on November 1. Apple also provided more details on Apple Arcade, its game-focused subscription package, which will contain more than 100 exclusive games at launch. It’ll launch on September 19 in more than 150 countries, at a cost of $5 per month for complete access.

The event is still going on, and we’ll be updating this story as more information is revealed. Make sure you check back, or refresh the page, to see the latest details. You can also check our live coverage of the event right here, to make sure you’re first with the latest.