 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The iPhone 16 Pro Max may get a very important battery upgrade

By
A photo showing four dummy models of the iPhone 16 series.
iPhone 16 dummy models Sonny Dickson / X

The iPhone 16 still has many months to go before its anticipated announcement in the fall, but we’ve already gotten a slew of rumors, leaks, and speculation about its specs and capabilities. One of the latest rumors about the iPhone 16 Pro Max comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and it regards a new battery Apple is putting into the device.

According to Kuo’s latest supply chain survey, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a battery cell with an increased energy density (Wh/kg). In simple terms, that means a longer battery life for the same battery size or a smaller battery size with the same battery life.

Recommended Videos

This is a good thing because recent rumors have also revealed that the iPhone 16 Pro Max may have the biggest display yet — 6.9 inches, up from the 6.7 inches of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. That means a (slightly) more power-hungry panel, so it’s good to hear that Apple is accommodating that with the increased battery density.

Related

Increasing the battery’s energy density will also increase heat output during operation. To prevent overheating, Apple is also using a new stainless steel battery case for heat dissipation. While steel isn’t as good as aluminum as a heat sink, it’s stronger and more resistant to corrosion, which might be why Apple has changed the material. The new stainless steel battery shell should be provided by Xinwei Communications.

iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy unit next to a iPhone 15 Pro Max.
An iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy model (left) and an iPhone 15 Pro Max ZONEofTech

Kuo believes that if the new battery design with the energy density upgrade and stainless steel case goes smoothly, the next generation of the iPhone that’s arriving in 2025 (presumably the iPhone 17 if Apple sticks to its naming convention) will adopt the technology for every model.

The news about the new battery cell and shell follows rumors about a huge iPhone 16 redesign. All the iPhone 16 models are expected to get some design changes, with the iPhone 16 base model adding a vertical pill-like camera island. The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a larger Action Button and a new Capture Button, but retain the same overall design as last year.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Ajay Kumar
Ajay Kumar
Contributor
Ajay has worked in tech journalism for more than a decade as a reporter, analyst, and editor.
Apple’s new iPad Pro keyboard is a bigger deal than you think
iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard.

A fresh crop of iPads is here, and this time around, Apple pulled out all the stops. The new models feature an OLED display, new Pro apps, the thinnest chassis ever, and a next-gen M-processor that has yet to appear elsewhere save for the new iPad Pros. Starting at $999, Apple is charging quite some premium for its new slates. But what truly stood out to me was the new Magic Keyboard — and for multiple reasons.

This one has a full row of function keys and a dedicated escape button. For a device that wants to compete with a laptop, the lack of an escape key was quite a bummer, as was the lack of quick-control function keys. Heck, the Magic Keyboard for the base iPad got that perk, so it was an overdue tweak for the flagship iPadss.

Read more
The Apple Watch is the best iPhone camera accessory you didn’t know you needed
A person wearing an Apple Watch Series 9, made for the OuttaFocus column.

Photo taken with an iPhone 15 Pro Max controlled using an Apple Watch Series 9. Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Smartwatches and cameras rarely go together very well. We’ve seen smart wristwear with cameras fitted in the past, but the combination wasn’t very successful, and few manufacturers even bother today.

Read more
Which iPads does the Apple Pencil Pro work with? Here’s the full list
A photo of someone drawing with the Apple Pencil Pro.

With four new iPad models announced during Apple’s “Let Loose” event, there was plenty for Apple fans to like. A new iPad Pro and iPad Air were announced, with 11-inch and 13-inch models for each. Apple also lowered the price of its 10th-generation iPad, giving it a very welcome $100 price cut.

With all the excitement over the new slates and the OLED iPad Pro, it was probably easy to overlook that accessories weren’t neglected during “Let Loose." There’s a new Apple Pencil Pro that works with several of the tablets that were newly announced, along with a new Magic Keyboard. But which iPads does the new Apple Pencil Pro work with? That's what we're here to clear up.
Which iPads does the Apple Pencil Pro work with?

Read more