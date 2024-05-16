 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The iPhone 16 Pro Max could set a new record for the iPhone

By
iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy unit next to a iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max (left) and iPhone 15 Pro Max ZONEofTech

We have good news if you’re hoping for a larger iPhone this fall. The iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a significantly bigger display than the iPhone 15 Pro Max — at least according to the latest leak.

On X (formerly Twitter), ZONEofTECH has posted images of dummy units for Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max. They suggest this year’s iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a 6.9-inch display; the current iPhone 15 Pro Max measures 6.7 inches diagonally. Other sources have also confirmed this possible news. If this is correct, the iPhone 16 Pro Max would be the largest iPhone ever.

Recommended Videos

The iPhone Pro 16 is also expected to see a display increase over the previous model. In this case, the display size could jump from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches. Changing the sizes of the iPhone 16 Pro models would no doubt further differentiate them from the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

iPhone 16 Pro Max mockups next to a iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max (left) and iPhone 15 Pro Max ZONEofTECH

The size difference between the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max could have significant implications and open up new possibilities for users needing more space. This change could lead to improved readability, an enhanced multimedia experience, and better multitasking, offering many benefits.

Related

If the iPhone 16 Pro Max had a 6.9-inch display, it would be just an inch smaller than the first five iPad mini models, which had 7.9-inch screens. The current iPad mini now features an 8.3-inch display. However, before you start worrying about whether you can actually carry the new iPhone 16 Pro Max, understand that Apple will likely shrink the phone’s bezels, making the change a bit less noticeable and the device easier to carry.

Apple will likely reveal the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max in September, with release dates to follow. Each should come with iOS 18, which is expected to be announced at next month’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Apple finally fixed my biggest issue with the iPad Pro
iPad Pro.

The iPad Pro 2022 Joe Maring / Digital Trends

After a year of no new iPad models, Apple finally gave us what we were hoping for (and then some) during its Let Loose event on May 7. Apple revealed a new 13-inch size for the iPad Air (in addition to the standard 11-inch model), plus brand new iPad Pros.

Read more
Apple apologizes for its controversial iPad Pro ad
Apple's ad for its refreshed iPad Pro tablet.

It may have seemed like a good idea at the time, but an ad by Apple for its thinnest-ever iPad has turned into a massive headache for the company.

The 68-second “Crush!” ad for the iPad Pro debuted with the unveiling of the new tablet on Tuesday. It shows a large number of objects such as musical instruments, books, and cans of paint being crushed by a hydraulic press in an apparent effort to demonstrate how it's packed a huge amount of creative potential into an ultra-slim digital device.

Read more
This is the iPhone concept of my dreams
iPhone concept mimicking iPad Pro desgn.

It’s an odd day to be talking about iPhone design. Yesterday, Apple delivered what can be called the pinnacle of tablet aesthetics with the 2024 iPad Pro, which is even slimmer than the iPod Nano. Today, Bloomberg reports that Duncan Kerr -- a design executive from the legendary Jony Ive group and was a key figure behind the iPhone, iPad, and Mac products since 1999 -- is leaving the company.

It’s a great loss for Apple and disheartening news for iPhone enthusiasts. Apple almost seems obsessed with the design language it introduced with the iPhone 11 series. And if recent leaks are any indication, we are going back to the iPhone X days with the non-Pro iPhone 16 models later this year.

Read more