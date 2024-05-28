Something important just happened to the iPhone 16 series

With the calendar about to turn to June, attention on the upcoming iPhone 16 series will soon shift into an even higher gear. Along those lines, word is that production on a critical component for at least three of these phones is about to begin.

Korea’s The Elec reports that the stage is set for the mass production of OLEDs for the new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro, following Apple’s final approval. However, the same report reveals that Apple is still fine-tuning the iPhone 16 Pro Max OLED screen, with approval expected by the end of June.

For the iPhone 16 series, Apple is partnering with three leading OLED suppliers, with each playing a significant role in the production. Trusted Apple collaborator Samsung Display manufactures panels for all four iPhone 16 models. LG will contribute to the output of the panels for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, while BOE will be responsible for the displays of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

The most significant design changes for the iPhone 16 series are expected to occur with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. A vertical pill-shaped camera island will likely replace the diagonal camera layout used for the past few years. The new look should closely resemble the rear camera system found on the iPhone, X but with larger dimensions due to improved lenses and sensors.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to include a new Capture button. This button will likely be flush with the phone’s frame, but its function is unknown. It could be a simple camera shutter button or customizable like the iPhone 15 Pro series action button.

Color changes could also be coming to all four iPhone 16 handsets.

The slight delay in approving the OLED screen for the iPhone 16 Pro Max is not expected to impact the phone’s release date. The entire iPhone 16 series is set to be announced in early September, with release dates to follow in mid-September or early October.

