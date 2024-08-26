This is the company behind the iPhone 16 Pro’s telephoto camera

We are just two weeks away from Apple’s expected introduction of the iPhone 16 series. With such a short amount of time left before the big announcement, there’s not much we don’t already know about the company’s upcoming handsets. However, new details are still trickling out.

The Elec media outlet has reported that LG Innotek, a Korean component manufacturer, is producing the first round of telephoto camera sensors for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This company previously supplied similar parts for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. LG will also collaborate with Jahwa Electronics to provide each phone’s optical image stabilization (OIS) actuator.

According to the report, LG will provide up to 70% of the telephoto camera sensors for the two handsets, with Foxconn and Cowell providing the other 30%. Initially, Japan’s Sharp was also expected to provide some of the modules before it pulled out.

The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro series is anticipated to feature a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, a significant upgrade from the 12MP sensor found on the iPhone 15 Pro. This enhancement should result in ultrawide shots with improved detail, particularly in lowlight conditions. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is also expected to receive improvements across all three lenses, with two glass elements and six plastic elements for each lens.

The smaller iPhone 16 Pro model is projected to have a similar telephoto camera that we only saw on the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year. It will offer 5x optical zoom capabilities and mirror the iPhone 16 Pro Max features. Notably, the iPhone 15 Pro did not have this functionality. This change is due to the larger display on the smaller iPhone 16 Pro model, which is expected to increase from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches.

Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone series (and Apple Watch Series 10) on Tuesday, September 10. While this hasn’t been confirmed yet, the official announcement is expected soon. The event will likely be live-streamed on multiple platforms, and press members are expected to be invited to attend a special event on Apple’s campus.