 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

iPhone 17 Pro camera specs leaked. There are good and bad changes

By
Mockup of redesigned iPhone 17 Pro.
MacRumors

There’s new information about this year’s iPhone 17 smartphone lineup, all concerning the cameras found on the phones. Depending on opinions, the news could be viewed as a mix of good and bad.

Firstly, leaker Digital Chat Station confirmed an earlier report by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that said the company plans to make significant camera upgrades on the 2025 iPhone lineup.

Recommended Videos

All iPhone 17 models are expected to have a front-facing selfie camera with a 24MP/6P lens, an upgrade from the 12MP/5P lens found in the current iPhone 16 models. This upgrade is anticipated to improve image quality and minimize camera distortions.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are set to have upgraded telephoto lenses, jumping from 12MP to 48MP. This change would mean all three rear-facing cameras on the next-generation iPhone Pro models will feature 48MP lenses.

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera.
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Kuo’s previous report suggested that only the iPhone 17 Pro Max would receive the telephoto lens update, not the smaller iPhone 17 Pro. Another leaker later confirmed this.

Meanwhile, the same leaker says this year’s iPhone 17 Pro models will have a smaller primary camera sensor when compared to the Fusion camera found on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The sensor on the 48MP primary camera on those models could drop from 1/1.28 inch to 1/1.3 inch.

MacRumors correctly points out that the fractions mentioned refer to the sensor’s “type” rather than its physical dimensions. As a result, a 1/1.3-inch sensor is smaller than a 1/1.28-inch sensor.

This difference is not expected to have a significant impact on photo quality. However, it could support rumors that Apple plans to redesign the camera bump for the iPhone 17 Pro models. This year, the bump may be rectangular and made of aluminum instead of glass. It is still too early to assess whether this change will be advantageous or not. It should be noted that another report says there will be no changes made to the camera bump on the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Like recent lineups, the iPhone 17 series should include a regular model and two iPhone Pro models. For the first time, we could also see an “iPhone Air” model that will replace the iPhone Plus. This model is expected to be the thinnest iPhone to date and feature significant design changes compared to the rest of the series.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
The iPhone SE 4 price just leaked, and it’s better than we expected
iPhone SE

The iPhone SE 4 has been a highly anticipated choice for quite a while now, and we expect it to release sometime in the first quarter of 2025. While we know a lot about the iPhone SE 4, we haven't been able to nail down a solid estimate on its price. Now we have, and it's pretty awesome: the iPhone SE 4 is predicted to come in below $500.

Apple has been hard at work on its own in-house modem, and the iPhone SE 4 will be the first device to include that modem, according to a report from Naver. Since Apple is providing its own modem, it won't need to pay Qualcomm a fee for its 5G chips. The exact amount Apple pays Qualcomm isn't known, but it's a not-insignificant amount of money.

Read more
It really looks like the iPhone 17 is getting a 120Hz display next year
The lock screen on the iPhone 16.

One of the biggest criticisms of regular iPhones in recent years has been their lack of 120Hz displays, which have been available in the iPhone Pro models going back to the iPhone 13 Pro in 2021. For instance, the iPhone 16, though celebrated for being the best iPhone on the market, still operates at a 60Hz refresh rate like many of its predecessors. However, this is expected to change with the upcoming iPhone 17 series set to launch next year.

Industry insider Digital Chat Station is the latest to confirm that all iPhone 17 models will feature a “high refresh rate” display. This information aligns with a September report from display expert Ross Young, who clarified that the entire iPhone lineup will feature 120Hz displays next fall.

Read more
2024 was the year of small flagship phones
iPhone 16 Pro and Pixell 9 Pro on top of it.

We’ve had companies try making small phones in the past, but they couldn’t stand the test of time. Apple tried the small iPhones with the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 13 mini, but like most small phones, they were plagued by bad battery life and saw underwhelming sales -- despite the much-beloved pocketable size.

But 2024 redefined what "small" means in flagship phones. This was a year when compact devices finally stopped playing second fiddle to their larger siblings, but there's still one missing piece that needs to be addressed.
True small Pro flagships are here

Read more