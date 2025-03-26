iPhone 17 Pro could be the first to offer 8K video recording

The iPhone 17 series is set to launch in about six months. With this in mind, more details about the new handsets are being leaked. The latest concerns the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Fixed Focus Digital (via MacRumors) reports that the iPhone 17 Pro series is expected to support 8K video. This makes sense, considering previous rumors suggest the iPhone 17 Pro series would offer three 48-megapixel rear cameras: a Fusion, Telephoto, and Ultra Wide. You need 33 megapixels to generate an 8K image.

The iPhone 16 Pro series offers 48-megapixel Fusion and Ultra Wide cameras. Its 12-megapixel Telephoto lens, however, limits video recording to 4K.

Among newer phones, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and OnePlus 13 support 8K video recording.

What does 8K video recording mean?

Recording in 8K has several advantages, along with some drawbacks. From a technological standpoint, 8K captures a significantly higher level of detail compared to 4K, resulting in sharper and more lifelike videos. This difference is especially noticeable on large displays.

Moreover, the high-resolution provides greater flexibility during post-production, allowing you to crop or zoom into the footage without losing significant image quality.

However, 8K videos require a considerable amount of storage space, which can quickly consume your phone’s memory. Additionally, recording and processing 8K video necessitates significant processing power, which can lead to increased battery drain and potential overheating.

It is important to also note that 8K displays are not yet widely available, so most people may not fully appreciate the advantages of the higher resolution, even if videos are available in that format.

Apple is anticipated to release the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max later this year. The Pro models are expected to feature a new rear camera configuration that includes a camera bar spanning the entire width of the phone. The lenses will be positioned on the left side, while the microphone, flash, and LiDAR will be located on the right side.