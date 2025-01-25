 Skip to main content
The iPhone 17 Pro Max might get a standard Dynamic Island after all

By
Sports scores for an NBA game displayed in an iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

In yet another contradicting leak, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the Dynamic Island in the iPhone 17 Pro series to remain essentially the same as the one in the iPhone 16. Some of the first leaks about this year’s iPhone suggested Apple might shrink the size of the Dynamic Island. This new rumor indicates the opposite, but it doesn’t necessarily mean Jeff Pu was wrong in his initial theory. Apple could have changed course due to a variety of factors, including an uncertain economic climate and changing global regulations.

The Dynamic Island has always been something of a contentious topic. Some fans love it, but others believe it takes up unnecessary space that would better be spent on the screen. Since its initial launch with the iPhone 14 Pro, the Dynamic Island has remained mostly untouched. Over the years, the rumor mill has stoked discussion over the feature, but it seems that it’s here to stay, at least for another generation.

預期2H25 iPhone 17系列的動態島大小幾乎沒什改變

I expect the Dynamic Island size to remain largely unchanged across the 2H25 iPhone 17 series

&mdash; 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 24, 2025

At this stage, there is still a lot we don’t know about the iPhone 17, but here are a few things we do know. It will most likely release this year around September and could start at $799 for the base model, but go as high as $1,299 for the Pro Max. Apple might also return to the curved edge design, according to other rumors.

Of course, all of this information is just hearsay. None of it has been proven or come from an official source, so take it all with a grain of salt. Any given detail could change before the iPhone 17 hits shelves.

