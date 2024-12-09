 Skip to main content
The iPhone SE 4 camera specs have leaked. Here’s what we know

By
The back of the Apple iPhone SE (2022).
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Recent reports regarding the upcoming iPhone SE 4 suggest that it will be released in just a few months. Now, we have more news about Apple’s next budget handset.

According to ET News, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a single 48-megapixel rear camera and a 12MP TrueDepth camera on the front. This information comes from a recent supply report from Korea. These upgrades represent a significant improvement over the current iPhone SE 3, which has a 12MP wide camera system and a 7MP front-facing camera. Korea-based LG Innotek has been chosen as the main supplier for both the front and rear camera systems of the upcoming iPhone SE.

Apple generally releases a new iPhone SE every three years. Similar to new iPad mini models, which are also launched only every few years, the iPhone SE 4 is highly anticipated. The leaked specs show this should be a significant update over the current model.

In recent months, several rumors have circulated about Apple’s next budget phone. The iPhone SE 4 is likely to sport a 6.1-inch display and draw design inspiration from the iPhone 16, which also features a 6.1-inch display. This is a noticeable change from the iPhone SE 3, which has a smaller 4.7-inch display.

Mockup of fourth-generation iPhone SE camera bump.
An iPhone SE 4 render @MajinBuOfficial / Twitter

The iPhone SE 4 is also anticipated to include Face ID, making this the last iPhone to finally shift from Touch ID to Face ID. It is also expected to come equipped with a USB-C port and an Action button, similar to the entire iPhone 16 lineup.

The iPhone SE 4 may also be the first Apple device to feature an in-house 5G chip. In 2019, Apple acquired Intel’s modem business, and it’s anticipated that all supported Apple devices will utilize these in-house 5G chips instead of relying on those from Qualcomm.

However, as a budget device, the iPhone SE 4 may forgo certain features to maintain a lower price point. Possible omissions could include the Dynamic Island, Camera Control button, and support for Apple Intelligence.

The current iPhone SE was released in March 2022. The next version is likely to be announced in the first half of 2025.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
