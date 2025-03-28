 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

It doesn’t look like Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge will have a bending issue

By
Alleged leaked image of Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
Alexis Garza / YouTube

Samsung is expected to officially announce the Galaxy S25 Edge in just a few weeks. The company teased the phone earlier this year, highlighting its incredibly thin design, which is reflected in its name. However, some may worry that this slim profile could make the device more susceptible to bending issues.

German-based tech journalist Max Jambor (via SamMobile) said there should be a concern. They say the Galaxy S25 Edge is “solid and can’t be bent easily.” Additionally, “it will survive JerryRigs bend test.”

Recommended Videos

Samsung’s upcoming phone has been a hot topic in recent months, especially due to its impressively thin design. Reports suggest that its thickness will be under 5.84mm, a notable reduction compared to the Galaxy S25’s thickness of 7.2mm. While this new model will undoubtedly be thin, it will not hold the record for the thinnest phone. That title currently belongs to the Spark Slim, which measures just 5.75mm thick.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a titanium alloy frame, likely with colors including Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jetblack.

A render shared by Ice Universe shows the Galaxy S25 Edge will have bezels matching those of the Galaxy S25 Ultra but with a slightly smaller 6.656-inch screen. It’s also expected to have a smaller battery than other S25 models. Inside, however, it should have the same Snapdragon 8 Elite processor found on the other models in the series.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be announced on April 16 via an online Unpacked event. The phone will likely go on sale the following month. Initial production may be limited to just 40,000 units so these will be hard to find, at least at first.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to retail for around 1,500,000 won ($1,029) for the 256GB model and 1,630,000 won ($1,118) for the 512GB version, placing it between the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch day availability could prove difficult
Alleged leaked image of Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

We're hearing more about the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge, and it’s not good news for would-be early adopters.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be officially unveiled next month. Following its release, a global launch will occur, raising questions about its pricing and availability for launch. Financial News has started to shed light on these matters.

Read more
The Galaxy 25 Edge shares a design element with the S25 Ultra
The side of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is one of this year's most-anticipated devices and the final addition to the S25 lineup, and now we have what might be the most accurate render of it yet. Shared by Ice Universe, the render shows a phone with bezels that match those of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but with a slightly smaller screen.

Unfortunately, the image only shows the front of the phone. Without a look at the back, we can't confirm other details like the rumored 200MP camera.

Read more
We just got our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+
Official product render of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus.

Earlier this morning, the first images of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ leaked onto the web — and these aren't just run-of-the-mill renders, either. You can see the upcoming tablet in full 360-degree video alongside crystal-clear 5K renders, courtesy of @OnLeaks.

The news of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ isn't new; we already knew the tablet was on its way, and it could possibly rival the iPad Pro in size. Expected to come in at a whopping 13.1-inches, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ will have plenty of real estate for all the applications you could imagine. What makes it stand out, though, is that it's a mid-range tablet offering nearly flagship sizes.

Read more