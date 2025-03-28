It doesn’t look like Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge will have a bending issue

Samsung is expected to officially announce the Galaxy S25 Edge in just a few weeks. The company teased the phone earlier this year, highlighting its incredibly thin design, which is reflected in its name. However, some may worry that this slim profile could make the device more susceptible to bending issues.

German-based tech journalist Max Jambor (via SamMobile) said there should be a concern. They say the Galaxy S25 Edge is “solid and can’t be bent easily.” Additionally, “it will survive JerryRigs bend test.”

Samsung’s upcoming phone has been a hot topic in recent months, especially due to its impressively thin design. Reports suggest that its thickness will be under 5.84mm, a notable reduction compared to the Galaxy S25’s thickness of 7.2mm. While this new model will undoubtedly be thin, it will not hold the record for the thinnest phone. That title currently belongs to the Spark Slim, which measures just 5.75mm thick.

The Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a titanium alloy frame, likely with colors including Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jetblack.

A render shared by Ice Universe shows the Galaxy S25 Edge will have bezels matching those of the Galaxy S25 Ultra but with a slightly smaller 6.656-inch screen. It’s also expected to have a smaller battery than other S25 models. Inside, however, it should have the same Snapdragon 8 Elite processor found on the other models in the series.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be announced on April 16 via an online Unpacked event. The phone will likely go on sale the following month. Initial production may be limited to just 40,000 units so these will be hard to find, at least at first.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to retail for around 1,500,000 won ($1,029) for the 256GB model and 1,630,000 won ($1,118) for the 512GB version, placing it between the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra.