LG G6 Pro and LG G6 Plus could launch in South Korea as soon as June 27

Why it matters to you Do you like the look of the LG G6 but want something a little more powerful or with a bigger display? LG could be prepping something for you.

The LG G6 is largely considered to be one of the best phones of the year so far, and for good reason — the device is well-built, features pretty decent specs, and has a nice design. Now, it looks like the company could be prepping two new phones to launch in the G6 series — called the LG G6 Pro and the LG G6 Plus.

The two phones are tipped to launch pretty soon, with a report from Korean outlet ETNews noting that they could launch in South Korea as soon as June 27. It’s expected that all three major carriers in South Korea, including KTF, LG Telecom, and SK Telecom, will offer the phones.

It’s also expected that the G6 Plus will be the most expensive of the phones, coming in at $890, while the LG G6 Pro will come in at $715. While these prices have yet to be confirmed, we should definitely expect them to be more expensive than the original LG G6. As we would expect, both phones are tipped to feature LG’s payment platform, LG Pay.

We don’t yet know what kind of specs to look forward to under the hood, but it is expected that the phones will be more powerful than the original LG G6. Perhaps at least one of them will feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, rather than the Snapdragon 821, which is the chip found in the original LG G6. It’s largely thought that LG was forced to go for the less powerful chip because Samsung has first pick on supply thanks to the fact that it co-developed the Snapdragon 835.

Reports also suggest that LG will distinguish the LG G6 Pro from the original G6 with a new “Astro Black” color, which will be the result of a special manufacturing method that combines different tones of black.

We’ll have to wait and see what the phones look like when they are official launched, but they could certainly be among the better phones of the year.