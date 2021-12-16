If rumors are to be believed, the OnePlus 10 series launch is just around the corner. The OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro are tipped to launch in the first quarter of 2022, with a China-specific launch scheduled before an international release in the following months. Ahead of the launch, leaked OnePlus 10 Pro renders have already given us our first look at the next flagship. Specifications of the device have also popped up online.

Here’s everything we know so far about the next OnePlus flagship smartphones.

OnePlus 10 series release date

The OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro are reportedly set to be introduced in China as early as January or February. The global launch is likely to follow soon after in March or April. The OnePlus 9 series was launched internationally in March 2021, so the timeline here lines up.

An all-new design

The OnePlus 9 series introduced a new camera module that was located at the top-left corner of the back–- shifting from the top-middle location on the OnePlus 8 series. The camera module is likely to stay there, but with a twist. According to the leaked renders, the OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to borrow design elements from the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The OnePlus flagship is rumored to have a camera module melding into the right edge. If the renders are to be believed, the device will have curvier edges, which is different from the flat-edged trend of the latest iPhone 13 series. The curves should help with ergonomics.

The OnePlus 10 Pro looks similar to its predecessor on the front, with curved edges and slim bezels at the top and bottom. The renders show the selfie shooter located in the hole-punch cutout.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 10 Pro will likely come in a new forest green color option alongside other unknown color variants. The alert slider and power button lie on the right edge according to the leaked renders. The volume rocker could still be on the left. There is no room for the headphone jack, and that’s largely been eliminated from most flagship phones anyway. Both OnePlus 10 models will have a USB-C port, SIM tray, and speaker grille placed at the bottom.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro will unsurprisingly feature all top-notch specs, as revealed by the leaks. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is confirmed to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is built using the 4nm manufacturing process. It is claimed to be the first mobile chipset to incorporate a 10-Gigabit modem-RF combo. It supports LPDDR5 RAM, so we can expect the OnePlus 10 Pro to use the standard for its memory needs.

As for the optics, the upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphone is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup. It is rumored to be led by a 48MP primary sensor, which could be accompanied by a 50MP ultrawide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3.3x zoom. To recall, the OnePlus 9 Pro featured a 48MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP monochrome camera. It seems like OnePlus has decided against including a monochrome camera on the 10 Pro.

As for other specifications, the smartphone is said to come in 8GB/128GB LPDDR5 RAM and 12GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage options. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery that is rumored to have support for 125-watt wired fast charging — up from 65W on the OnePlus 9 Pro. On the software side of things, the OnePlus 10 series is likely to come with Android 12-based OxygenOS.

Other OnePlus 10 details, including price, are scarce

The OnePlus 10 base model is expected to be a step down in terms of specs and have a lower price. We haven’t seen leaked renders of the vanilla OnePlus 10 yet, but it is likely to retain the same design language. The OnePlus 10 Pro will naturally cost more and serve as the higher-specced, premium option.

