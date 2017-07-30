LG V30 reportedly going on sale on September 28

Why it matters to you If you've been looking forward to the new LG V30, this is pretty good news. You can pre-order the device on September 17.

Have you been looking forward to the new LG V30 phone, but you’re not sure when you’re going to be able to get your hands on it? According to some new information, you won’t have to wait much longer.

While Android Authority reports that the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to launch on August 23, it looks like LG will be launching its LG V30 at this year’s IFA press conference on August 31 — just eight days after its competition launches. Following this, the phone will be going on sale globally. First, it will go on sale September 15 in South Korea, then it will be making its way to the U.S. on September 28.

The company will reportedly be launching pre-orders of the V30 in the U.S. on September 17. The phone will then officially be on sale at various retailers just 11 days later.

According to the document obtained by Android Authority, there doesn’t appear to be a launch date for the device in Europe yet. This does confirm that the release date rumors were indeed spot on, however. This is also going to be the first time that the V-series comes to Europe, whenever that launch date is announced. It’s safe to assume there won’t be a huge gap between the time the phone is released in America vs. when it’s released in Europe.

As for the V30 itself, it’s going to be one of the biggest releases this year when it comes to tech. Recent reports about the LG V30’s specs tell us that it should have the trademark dual camera, as well as the fingerprint sensor on the back. Details on the specs also suggest that the smartphone will come with a 6-inch OLED display with very thin bezels. It’s possible that it may also have 64GB of internal storage under the hood, paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. Coincidentally, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is rumored to also have 6GB of RAM.

Hopefully, the release of the LG V30 will help make this a solid year for the company. The LG G6 smartphone has not been doing as well as the company would have hoped.