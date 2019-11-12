Honor will launch the V30 smartphone on November 26 and it will come with 5G, making it the brand’s first model to support the technology. First announced on the official Honor Weibo social networking page, the V30 will be shown off in Beijing. It should be considered the sequel to last year’s Honor View 20, and 5G won’t be the only big change compared to it.

Two images shared by Honor in China show the phone with a dual selfie camera hidden inside a double-width cutout in the top left of the screen. The Honor View 20 was the first phone to widely use a cutout in the screen for the camera. Samsung adopted a similar dual camera screen cutout on the Galaxy S10 Plus.

Both the teaser images state the V30 will have 5G, but it’s not the first time the phone has been connected (if you’ll forgive the pun) to this tech. Honor president George Zhao said at an event in China at the end of October that the V30 5G would arrive in November. While Honor has not launched a 5G phone before, Huawei has the Mate 20 X 5G, and a 5G version of the Mate 30 Pro, plus its new Kirin 990 processor is made for 5G devices.

Aside from 5G and the dual-camera cutout on the screen, we don’t know anything else officially about the phone. The Kirin 990 processor is almost certainly going to be used though, and there are rumors about an exciting quad-camera system on the back. However, what we’re most keen to know about is the price. Honor makes very reasonably priced phones, and even with 5G and the Kirin 990 onboard, it may end up being one of the most competitive 5G smartphones available.

The November 26 announcement date is likely to be for China only, but an international release seems inevitable at a later date; but when it does, the phone may not have Google Services installed, unless ongoing issues are resolved in the meantime. The name may also change, and Honor may choose to call it the View 30 for its global release. We’ll keep you updated.

