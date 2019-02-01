Will LG also reveal the 5G-capable LG V50 ThinQ 5G at MWC 2019?

Share

All eyes are fixed on the upcoming MWC 2019, and LG fans are likely to be eagerly awaiting the launch of LG’s latest and most powerful flagship, the LG G8 ThinQ. But there’s a sting in that tail, and rumors are suggesting LG may be looking to upstage its new flagship by showing off another flagship-level phone alongside it — and that phone will supposedly be 5G-capable.

While details are still scarce, here’s absolutely everything we do know about the LG V50 ThinQ 5G.

Specs

What little we know of the LG V50 ThinQ 5G comes from a report from Korean news site ET News. According to that report, we can expect to see this year’s hottest flagchip — the Snapdragon 855 — providing the main processing force behind the phone. But that new chip is clearly not enough, as LG has also apparently included a vapor cooling chamber. This is the same technology we saw in the Razer Phone 2, and it aims to keep the CPU cool, keeping performance consistent.

A 5G modem is included, of course, and a 4,000mAh battery should provide more than enough power to keep the phone’s premium specs ticking over nicely.

Design and display

The report from ET News also mentions a 6-inch screen with a 4K resolution, but most interesting is the mention of LG’s new gesture-controlled UI. As highlighted by its MWC invite, we’re expecting to see new gesture controls on LG’s new phones, and according to ET News, up, down, left, and right hand gestures will be used to navigate the screen and control music playback. We imagine this is something you have to see for yourself to understand properly.

There are some worries the quick turnover time for the V50 may lead to a design based on older phones like the LG V40 ThinQ. At the moment, there are few mentions of any new designs, so it’s entirely possible we’ll be seeing the V40 with another name.

Release date and price

We imagine we’ll be seeing the LG V50 ThinQ at the same show the LG G8 ThinQ is released, so tune in on February 24 to find out all the details. According to ET News, we can expect a price between 1.3 and 1.5 million Korean won (roughly $1,160 to $1,340), and considering the reputed high price of 5G hardware, this may not be far off. There were rumors from August of 2018 that Sprint was working with LG to produce a 5G smartphone, so if this is that phone, you can expect Sprint to be the exclusive carrier.