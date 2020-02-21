LG’s next flagship phone has been previewed in a new report. The LG V60 ThinQ, that was expected to launch next week at the company’s now-canceled MWC event, has broken cover in a leaked press render published by Android Headlines.

The leak offers the first look at the LG V60 ThinQ’s front that is largely dominated by a large screen except for a tiny notch. The notch appears to be thinner than the V50 ThinQ hinting at the absence of additional sensors for hands-free air gestures. In addition, the image reveals a familiar design in a gold frame, although it’s unclear whether the phone features a dual-tone color like what LG has done in the past. The V60 ThinQ also inherits its predecessor’s dedicated Google Assistant hardware key on the left.

While this report doesn’t shed light on the specifications, earlier leaks have suggested that the LG V60 ThinQ will have a monstrous 5000mAh battery and a quad-camera setup on the rear. It will be reportedly powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 chipset and at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. In addition, it will come preloaded with Android 10 with a handful of custom LG features.

Plus, LG will again position its flagship for content creators with a total of microphones for better vlogs and video recordings. On top of that, the company will retain the standard headphone jack and a microSD card slot — the former of which even Samsung has ditched for its new Galaxy S20 series.

The presence of the Snapdragon 865, 5000mAh battery, and the fact that LG already has a 5G-equipped phone in its lineup, it’s likely that the V60 ThinQ will be 5G-capable as well or at least have a separate variant.

LG was supposed to officially take the wraps off the V60 ThinQ next week on February 24th at the Mobile World Congress. However, the phone maker had to cancel it over Coronavirus concerns. LG hasn’t announced when it plans to reveal its next flagship now but it’s possible the company could, like many others, launch the phone through a live-stream unveiling sometime in the next few weeks.

