LG preps its G8 ThinQ smartphone -- here's what we know so far

2018 has been a busy year for LG. In February the company released the LG V30S ThinQ, an update of its beloved 2017 flagship. Shortly thereafter we saw the all-new LG G7 ThinQ boasting great specs and awesome audio, followed by the LG V35 ThinQ. And of course, there’s the rumored LG V40 ThinQ that’s in the works for later this year.

With such a busy year, it’s hard to believe LG is already working on its successor to the LG G7, but that does indeed appear to be the case. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming LG G8 ThinQ.

Name

Unlike some smartphone manufacturers, LG tends to stay true to its naming conventions. We believe the 2019 G-series handset will be called the LG G8 ThinQ. If anything, LG may drop the ThinQ moniker since it hasn’t quite caught on.

Design

In terms of aesthetics, we’re not expecting LG to make a huge departure from the G7 ThinQ. Smartphone design change has slowed in general, and LG has said its primary focus is to create devices with long-term value. We do believe, however, the top notch may disappear on the LG G8 ThinQ since the company is reportedly working on new display technology.

Specs

Since the LG G8 ThinQ will be one of LG’s 2019 flagships, we’re fairly confident the phone will have top-of-the-line specs. First off, we’re fairly confident the LG G8 ThinQ will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor since that will likely be the de facto flagship processor for 2019.

There are no leaks around RAM and storage options for the LG G8 ThinQ yet. If we had to venture a guess based off the LG G7 ThinQ and smartphone trends, we would say at the base model of the LG G8 ThinQ will have 6GB of RAM and a 128GB of onboard storage.

Display

Rumors LG G8 Will Adopt 4K Resolution LCD Screen — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 6, 2018

The most exciting rumors about the LG G8 ThinQ thus far are all related to its display. Unfortunately, the rumors contradict each other.

The first rumor comes from mobile leaker Ice Universe. He states the LG G8 ThinQ will rock a 4K LCD display. While it’s an exciting rumor, we’re not putting a lot of stock into it as there’s no source nor details.

The second rumor, courtesy of South Korean tech site ETNews says the upcoming LG G8 ThinQ will not only sport an OLED display, but will not have an actual top-firing speaker at all. Instead, the phone will rely on vibration and bone conduction to transmit sound when your ear is placed against the screen. This technology means bezels could even grow smaller on the phone since there’s no need for speaker cutouts.

Pricing and availability

So when should we expect to see the LG G8 ThinQ? It’s hard to say for sure, but we’re anticipating the announcement will come earlier in the year than it did for the LG G7 ThinQ. Right now our best guess is that the LG G8 ThinQ will make its debut at the 2019 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

At this stage of the game, any rumors about pricing are pure conjecture. Smartphone manufacturers tend to keep pricing details very close to the vest until after the phone is announced. If we had to venture a guess, we would say the phone will come in around $800 — a modest increase over this year’s LG G7 ThinQ.