Digital Trends
Mobile

This HTC smart display is the company’s first 5G-compatible device

Christian de Looper
By
htc 5g hub mwc 2019

HTC wants to play a bigger role in the deployment of 5G, but not necessarily solely when it comes to new smartphones. At Mobile World Congress 2019, the company has taken the wraps off of a new so-called “5G hub,” which can connect to 5G networks, act as an Android tablet, and more.

The new device boasts all the specs you would expect from a flagship phone in 2019 — but it’s not a phone. Instead, it’s more of a smart display aimed at things like 4K video streaming, low-latency gaming, and acting as a 5G hotspot. The device is compatible with the Sprint network, though it’ll likely come to other networks as time goes on.

Under the hood, the new HTC 5G hub offers pretty awesome specs. You’ll get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, coupled with 4GB of Ram and 32GB of storage, though if you find that it doesn’t offer quite enough storage for you, there is a MicroSD card slot. The display on the device sits in at five inches, with a resolution of 720 x 1,280 — meaning that even if you can get 4K streaming, there’s not much point in doing so straight to the device itself. The device also offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and a battery capacity of 7.660mAh — though it remains to be seen exactly how long that will last.

The hub seems to take place of a new phone with 5G connectivity — and we’re not exactly sure what the point of it is. It’s nice to see that HTC is thinking about 5G and the implications of it, but we’re not so sure that an Android tablet with 5G connectivity is necessarily the way to go. Having said that, we do expect HTC to adopt 5G in its smartphones in the near future, especially considering the fact that the company has now released at least one 5G-capable device.

Apart from the aforementioned specs, the HTC 5G hub comes with Android 9.0 out of the box, and we expect that it will heavily integrate with Google Assistant. According to HTC, the device will be available in the second quarter of 2019 — though we’re not currently sure exactly how much the HTC 5G hub will cost.

Don't Miss

Limited-edition Nokia 9 PureView, a stunner with 5 cameras, will come to the U.S.
LG G8 ThinQ
Product Review

LG G8’s gimmicky hands-free controls are also its best party trick

LG’s new phone is somewhat similar to its 2018 LG G7 ThinQ, but with beefed up specs, as well as a new front camera system called Z Camera. It lets you use your hand to control the phone by hovering over it.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Mobile

The LG G8 ThinQ lets you unlock your phone with the vein pattern in your hand

At Mobile World Congress 2019, LG finally took the wraps off of the LG G8 ThinQ, the company's latest and greatest flagship phone. The device features an edge-to-edge display, upgraded specs, and what LG calls the Z Camera.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
LG V40 ThinQ Review
Mobile

LG’s V50 ThinQ is a different take on the folding phone, and it supports 5G

LG has a habit of releasing too many phones. Following on the heels of the V40 ThinQ, the company has now unveiled the LG V50 ThinQ. There's 5G support, as well as an accessory that turns it into a foldable phone.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Mobile

Xiaomi's Mi Mix 3 gets blazing 5G speeds, for a price you can afford

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 has a massive screen, a slide-up camera, up to 10GB of RAM, and even a wireless charger. The latest version has a 5G connection too. Here's everything you need to know about the Mi Mix 3.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
facebook stories on desktop tested sign
Mobile

Facebook to shut down Onavo app that harvested user data for market research

Facebook is shutting down the Onavo VPN app, amid the latest privacy scandal that involves the social network. Onavo was framed as an app that kept user traffic safe, but it also harvested data that was collected by Facebook.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Nokia 4.2
Mobile

As Android’s nav bar fades, dedicated Google Assistant buttons are on the rise

A lot of new Android phones are going to come with a dedicated hardware button to access the Google Assistant, instead of using the home button on the navigation bar. It's to keep up with the increasing gesture navigation systems.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Huawei Mate X
Product Review

The Huawei Mate X is a foldable smartphone you'll want to buy

Want to see into the future? Here it is: The Huawei Mate X is the folding smartphone we’ve all been hoping would arrive, and within a few months it’ll be here. It’s so exciting, we forgot how to do our job when we tried it out.
Posted By Andy Boxall
lenovo tab v7 news main
Mobile

Lenovo revives phablets from the dead with the 6.95-inch Tab V7 smartphone

Ever wish you could have the large screen of a tablet with all the capabilities of a smartphone? Lenovo is releasing the Lenovo Tab V7 -- a smartphone with a massive 6.95-inch display and dual front-facing speakers.
Posted By Mark Jansen
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 front full
Deals

Amazon hacks $79 off the price of the newest 2018 Apple iPad

When it comes to tablets, the iPad is pretty much king. Which is why we always get excited when we see a great deal on one of the newer models. You can pick up a 2018 Apple iPad for as low as $250 on Amazon right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Mobile

Here’s where and how to buy the LG G8 ThinQ and LG V50 ThinQ

The LG G8 ThinQ and LG V50 ThinQ are both excellent phones with a lot to offer. Both devices offer improved specs, a modern design, and more. Here's everything you need to know about buying the LG G8 ThinQ and LG V50 ThinQ.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Nokia 9 hands-on review
Mobile

Here’s where you can buy the new Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia has finally taken the wraps off of the new five-lens smartphone, called the Nokia 9 PureView. With near-flagship specs, a nice design, and more, we have the latest details on how you can get the Nokia 9 PureView for yourself.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Vivo V15 Pro impressions
Mobile

Adventurous Vivo partners with Energous on true wireless charging tech

Vivo will work with Energous on bringing over-the-air wireless charging technology to its smartphones. Although no timeframe is provided, Vivo is well-known for experimenting with new tech and showing off the results.
Posted By Andy Boxall
ericsson is rolling out 5g right now ceo ekholm says at mwc 20190225 083758
Mobile

Ericsson is rolling out 5G right now, CEO Ekholm says at MWC

Wondering about the status of 5G? This is no pipe dream, Ericsson explained during a press event on Monday morning at Mobile World Congress 2019. It's real. And it's happening now.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
sony xperia 1 10 plus mwc 2019 group
Mobile

Sony’s super-tall Xperia 1 is the first smartphone with a 4K OLED display

Sony has taken the wraps off of three new phones at Mobile World Congress 2019, including the new Xperia 1, which is the company's new flagship phone and the first with a 4K OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio.
Posted By Christian de Looper