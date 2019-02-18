Digital Trends
Mobile

5G is the swift kick VR and AR gaming needs to come to fruition

Rose Behar
By
waiting too long for your oculus rift buy a bundle sale feature

One of the most notable promises of 5G is that it will revolutionize the world of gaming (and the entire entertainment industry) through its enhanced support for virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR). But does VR and AR really have the potential to change gaming and entertainment as we know it — and how will 5G help? Let’s take a look.

The current state of VR

VR and AR gaming already show major promise, but both are still in their infancy. VR, where you strap on a headset to experience an alternate reality, remains pretty exclusive, at least at the high end. That’s because the price of a system like the HTC Vive or Facebook’s Oculus Rift is out of budget for most consumers, especially considering they’ll also need a relatively-powerful gaming PC. But more and more consumers are gaining access to these experiences through VR arcades that are popping up all over urban centers.

HTC Vive Pro Eye review

Additionally, if you’re willing to take a step down in graphics and interactivity, it’s far easier to try out VR using inexpensive headsets like the $200 Oculus Go or the $400 Lenovo Mirage Solo, as well as mobile accessories like Google Daydream View or Samsung Gear VR, which require a compatible smartphone. These experiences can be quite captivating — take, for instance, the awesome feeling of staring up at a 15-foot dinosaur in a Jurassic World VR short.

Gradually, with standalone wireless devices like the forthcoming Oculus Quest ($400) and HTC Vive Cosmos (price unannounced, pictured above), these two categories of VR will come together, making the technology a much easier sell for the average consumer. For now, though, the market is still pretty divided between low-end and high-end VR, both of which have significant drawbacks.

AR, in a nutshell

As for AR, where you use a device to overlay digital images on the real world, the most notable example so far has been the massively successful Pokémon Go game for Android and iOS. The mobile game prompts users to get out of the house and catch Pokémon in the real world. The AR part of the game, however, often goes unused with many players citing a lack of accuracy and battery drain.

microsoft hololens app compettion surgery 5
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

There are also AR headsets like Microsoft’s Hololens (shown above), though most consumers won’t have had a chance to try something like it quite yet. At least initially, a lot of the industry focus for AR headsets is on business applications (like architecture mockups and medical training) rather than games. The consumer-focused apps and games that do exist are much like the ones that exist for VR, which is to say — limited in content with short play-through times that simply don’t justify the investment in equipment.

What role does 5G play?

In either case, for both VR and AR it’s clear there’s still much work to be done to make the medium successful, but that isn’t halting development. The opportunity is far too great. Humans have fantasized about the possibilities of virtual and augmented reality for a long time — one of the most early examples is from a science fiction story called “Pygmalion’s Spectacles” by Stanley G. Weinbaum, dating back all the way to 1935.

samsung nasa moon landing in suit
Samsung moon landing VR experience. Joel Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Thankfully for our collective dreams of escaping into the virtual world, 5G’s bandwidth and low latency are expected to contribute greatly in making VR and AR mainstream. The higher throughputs of 5G will be necessary for VR and AR content that’s streamed from the cloud, providing users with the same flexibility they’ve come to expect from video streaming platforms like Netflix.

While there isn’t currently a Netflix of the gaming world, game streaming services like PlayStation Now, GeForce Now, and Jump already exist and are well-positioned to blossom in the 5G era of consistent and fast wireless internet. One of the key benefits of these platforms is that players can stream games for much lower prices than they would pay if they bought the games outright, which would be massively helpful when it comes to reducing the overall cost of AR and VR for consumers. Google’s Project Stream lets you play games like Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey in the Chrome browser, and 5G would only help make it run far more smoothly. The fact that 5G opens up opportunity for game streaming means it also broadens opportunities for AR and VR.

The importance of higher speeds alone should not be understated, though. Mobile video was already well on its way to becoming a major force when 4G LTE came into play, but it was the new generation of wireless technology that improved the quality enough to make it commonplace, leading to groundbreaking apps like Snapchat, and bolstering growth for platforms like YouTube and the abovementioned Netflix. In much the same way, 5G could do the same for VR and AR.

In the future, it’s easy to envision VR and AR (or a mix of the two — a hybrid known as mixed reality) seeping into every aspect of our digital lives. In fact, there have been some pretty fascinating video projections, like the one above from Keiichi Matsuda, which shows an overwhelming AR future crammed with advertisements and animations layered over top the real world.

Predictions for the future

It’ll no doubt be a while before that becomes a reality, but market predictions are optimistic about the future of AR and VR. Though sources vary significantly, Statista expects AR and VR market size to reach 209.2 billion U.S. dollars by 2022, while Research and Markets more conservatively estimates the market will generate revenues of $55 billion by 2021.

Whichever forecast proves true, it’s clear many are betting on VR and AR as one of the key applications of the 5G era. In fact, it may end up being the killer 5G application, as video was for LTE. With the multi-gigabit speeds and millisecond latency that 5G promises in the coming years, we can expect to jump in and out of new worlds on a whim — thus bringing our science fiction dreams full-circle. Stanley G. Weinbaum, and all the other visionaries who predicted this era, would be proud.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10 to launch February 20: Here's everything we know
Up Next

2020 GMC Acadia toughens up on the outside, gets smarter on the inside
t mobile harrisx 5g consumer index sign is pictured at the quantum stand mwc
Mobile

Is the 5G spectrum harmful to our health? Experts say, 'Don't freak out'

There's plenty of consumer anxiety about radiofrequency (RF) radiation, specifically around millimeter waves (mmWave) used on 5G networks, but is it based in reality? We asked the FDA to give us its official view on the subject.
Posted By Rose Behar
microsoft posts tutorial creating terminator hud using hololens
Computing

The HoloLens 2 will be announced at MWC. Here's what we know about it so far

The HoloLens 2 is ripe for an announcement. Here's what Microsoft has revealed so far, what's likely in store for the next generation HoloLens, and everything that we know about this mixed reality headset.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
HTC VIVE Best VR Headset
Virtual Reality

Getting into VR is spendy. Which headset is truly worth your hard-earned cash?

Virtual reality has finally gone mainstream, but how do you find the best VR headset for you? Check out a few of our favorites, whether you want the best of the best or a budget alternative for your mobile device.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
vuzix blade smartglasses impressions feat
Wearables

To be blunt, the Vuzix Blade smartglasses just don’t cut it

We tried out the Vuzix Blade to find out if it’s worth shelling out $1,000 for smartglasses. Are these augmented reality, Android-powered glasses really ready for primetime or just an expensive gimmick that no one really needs?
Posted By Simon Hill
North Focals Review
Wearables

Focals succeed where Google Glass fumbled (but do we really need smartglasses?)

It’s been seven years since Google took the wraps off Google Glass. Now, we’re finally getting a modern-day equivalent we want to wear. North’s Focals combine subtle style with an intuitive interface to craft smartglasses you’ll…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
quobuz
Home Theater

Hi-res streaming audio service Qobuz arrives in U.S., threatens Tidal’s monopoly

For several years, Tidal enjoyed a monopoly on hi-res music streaming in the U.S. Now, French company Qobuz is here to offer some competition with a variety of monthly plans starting at $10 a month.
Posted By Simon Cohen
oneplus 6t vs honor view 20 camera shootout feat
Mobile

OnePlus 6T vs. Honor View 20: We compare the cameras in these ‘flagship killers’

For less than $600, you can buy either the OnePlus 6T or the Honor View 20, two extremely capable smartphones with plenty of exciting features. But which one has the best camera? We found out on a recent trip to France.
Posted By Andy Boxall
somnox sleep robot pillow caress
Mobile

These 13 gadgets walk a fine line between ingenious and insane

The annual avalanche of devices and gadgets is astounding, but how many will succeed? A few are destined to spark new trends, while the majority fade deservedly into obscurity. We look at some gadgets on the border of brilliant and bonkers.
Posted By Simon Hill
iPhone XS review
Mobile

Save space on your iPhone by turning off Live Photos in the camera app

If you want to save storage space on your iPhone or reduce the size of your backup for iCloud, then you should think about turning off Live Photos in the camera app. Find out exactly how to do it with our easy guide.
Posted By Simon Hill
galaxy s9 Plus hands-on review back full
Mobile

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus cases to keep your titanic phone safe

The new Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is a gorgeous device, with one of the best dual-lens cameras we've ever seen. Keep your titanic device safe and scratch-free with the best Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus cases.
Posted By Mark Jansen
fitbit versa full review 31
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Fitbit Versa smartwatches for Presidents’ Day

Amazon is offering a solid $30 discount on this great fitness tracking smartwatch right now. So if you're looking for a wearable that can help you track steps, sleep, and activity, now is a great time to pick one up for less.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
awesome tech you cant buy yet ogarden feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Grow veggies indoors and shower more efficiently

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
How to perform a reverse image search in Android and iOS
Mobile

How to perform a reverse image search in Android or iOS

You can quickly use Google to search, and reverse search, images on a PC or laptop, but did you know it's almost as easy to do in Android and iOS? We explain how to do it here, whether you want to use Chrome or a third-party app.
Posted By Simon Hill
Honor View 20 review
Mobile

The best Honor View 20 cases to keep your midrange beauty intact

With power to rival flagships, great looks, and a stunning camera, the Honor View 20 is an excellent phone -- but it still needs protection from hazards. Here are some of the best Honor View 20 cases.
Posted By Mark Jansen