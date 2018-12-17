Digital Trends
Project Stream testers get to keep a free copy of ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’

Gabe Gurwin
Back in October, Google released a technical test for Project Stream, its game-streaming service that lets players enjoy games directly in the Chrome browser. The first and only game available to play for the test is Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Ubisoft has revealed that those who try it out will get to keep it for good.

If you were accepted into the Project Stream technical test, all you have to do to get your free copy is play the game for one hour and make sure that your linked Uplay account is the one you use for your PC gaming. You have until January 15 to play the game and receive your free copy, though players who have already purchased the game on PC won’t receive a second one. You’ll receive an email after the test has ended that will detail how you can access it.

Your save data and in-game purchases will transfer over, but you need to spend extra currency before January 15 or it will be lost. Because the free copy is for PC, anyone who played the Project Stream version via Chrome on a Mac won’t be able to download the free game, but it should still be credited to your account if you ever get a capable PC in the future.

Google has not announced a final starting date or price structure for Project Stream, but the technical requirements for using it are fairly modest. All you need is an internet download speed of at least 25 Mpbs, a keyboard and mouse, a Google account, and the Chrome browser itself. Turning to the test, only the desktop version of the browser was compatible, so those with Chromecast can’t play on their televisions just yet.

It has been rumored for months that Google is also working on a dedicated gaming device that could make use of Project Stream. Reports have claimed it will use its own unique gaming controller, and could even have exclusive games, but Google has remained tight-lipped on this topic thus far.

If you didn’t get into Project Stream, you can still play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

