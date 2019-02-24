Digital Trends
Here’s where and how to buy the LG G8 ThinQ and LG V50 ThinQ

Christian de Looper
LG’s latest and greatest flagships, the LG G8 ThinQ and LG V50 ThinQ, are finally here, boasting improved specs, an all-new design, and more. The devices were unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2019, and while it may not be as highly-anticipated as the Samsung Galaxy S10, the LG G8 ThinQ still offers a range of great new features, and is well worth buying for those in the market for a new phone.

The LG V5 ThinQ is particularly interestingly given the fact that it’s LG’s first smartphone to support 5G.

If you are in the market for a new phone, there are a number of ways to get your hands on the devices. Whether you want to buy them through your carrier or unlocked, here’s how to buy the LG G8 ThinQ or LG V50 ThinQ.

Unlocked

Unfortunately, LG has yet to announce exact pricing and availability for the G8 ThinQ, but we expect the phone to come in at around $800, which is similar to previous-generation LG flagship phones. We’re also not exactly sure when the LG G8 ThinQ will be available, though we do know that in the U.S. it’ll come in black, silver, and red.

Pricing and availability for the LG V50 ThinQ is a little more concrete — but not much. We still don’t know exactly when the phone will be available, nor how much it will be. Given the fact that that the phone has 5G compatibility, we do expect it to be a little more than the V40 ThinQ, which came at $900. The LG V50 ThinQ could be $1,000 or more, given current trends in smartphone pricing.

Carriers

While not much information about pricing or availability of the LG V50 ThinQ or G8 ThinQ is available, we do know that the phones will be available from many carriers. Here’s everything we know about carrier availability of the new flagships.

AT&T

AT&T pricing and availability for the LG G8 ThinQ and LG V50 ThinQ has yet to be announced. We’ll update this article as we hear more.

Sprint

We know for sure that the Lg V50 ThinQ will be available on Sprint’s network, and Sprint says pricing and availability will be announced “soon.” For a time, the V50 ThinQ will actually be exclusive to Sprint, though other carriers will eventually get the phone as well.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile has announced that it will carry the LG G8 ThinQ, but exact pricing and availability has yet to be announced. We’re not sure exactly if the LG V50 ThinQ will be available on T-Mobile, but we’ll update this article as we hear more.

Verizon

While Sprint will probably be the first to offer the LG V50 ThinQ, it will soon follow on Verizon too. The device will be available on Verizon at some point in the summer. We’re not sure about Verizon pricing or availability of the LG G8 ThinQ, but we’ll update this article as we hear more.

