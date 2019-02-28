Digital Trends
LG’s V50 ThinQ demo shows potential of 5G for viewing live concerts

Andy Boxall
The Dual Screen case for the LG V50 ThinQ 5G is one of the more unusual accessories we saw at MWC 2019, and the company decided to demonstrate one of its coolest uses while also showing the benefits of a 5G connection.

In addition to faster data speeds, 5G will bring a low latency connection, meaning there are no lag, pauses, or interruptions while streaming video, live events, or online gaming. But how do you demonstrate what this will mean in a simple way, while also showing the dual-screen system? Among LG’s demos was how this could make watching live concerts more interactive and enjoyable.

Using a prerecorded live version of La Vie en Rose by popular South Korean-Japanese girl group Iz*one, the lower screen showed a wide view of what was happening on stage, which could be watched normally. The top screen was interactive. On the right of the display were icons linked to each member of the group that allow fans to select their favorite members and get close-up shots of their performance, without missing out on the main stage show. It was simple to reset your choice of highlighted member and choose again.

Live concerts are an immediately obvious choice of demo here, but any live events that would benefit from multiple angles are also candidates for this feature. LG also showed how sporting events would be enhanced by the ability to select different bases during a baseball game or alternate viewpoints during a golf tournament. Eventually, when 5G becomes widespread and usable on more devices, experiences like these will be possible while on the move.

LG’s demo was not live, and didn’t use 5G; but the concept shows what’s possible with multicamera livestreams using 5G in the future. The speed and low latency could also make this kind of experience possible in virtual reality too. While LG’s showed what its V50 ThinQ Dual Screen system can do with this demonstration, the same experience should be possible on a tablet screen, a folding smartphone, a touchscreen laptop, or a smart TV.

The LG V50 ThinQ 5G is coming to Sprint and Verizon’s new 5G network in the spring, but the price has yet to be announced.

