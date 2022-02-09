Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

Popular mobile video-editing app LumaFusion, which has been available to exclusive to Apple devices ever since it was first published, is branching out. The editing app will be making the jump to Android devices at some point in the “first half of 2022,” according to a Samsung press release showcasing the new Galaxy Tab S8 Series.

Because LumaFusion is so well-reviewed on iOS, the launch of the video-editing app on the Galaxy S8 Series is a good sign for Samsung’s newest tablets. Unfortunately, fans will need to wait a little bit longer to get their hands on it as LumaTouch has yet to confirm a release date other than the vague window of the first half of 2022. While it’s certainly exciting that LumaFusion will be available on Android devices, the release window announcement shouldn’t come as too much of a shock for anyone following the app as it’s been in beta testing for Android and Chrome OS since last year.

As Samsung has continued upping its tablet game in terms of performance, the addition of LumaFusion to its app library seems to be a step toward making the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus must-have devices for creatives, a move that’s in line with the company’s push for its new tablets to be a more creator-friendly platform. The general consensus surrounding tablets used for professional and recreational creatives leans far in the favor of iPads, however, LumaFusion’s jump to Android might be showing signs that Samsung is finally breaking through in the tablet landscape.

LumaFusion currently costs $30 on iOS, but LumaTouch hasn’t confirmed what the app will cost when it launches on Android devices later in 2022. In addition to the Android version, LumaFusion will also be coming to Chrome OS, but there hasn’t been an update on the app’s Chrome development since last year.

