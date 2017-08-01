Lyft rides along with Amtrak for a more seamless experience

Why it matters to you Anything that makes apps and services more convenient to use has to be a good thing, and Lyft and Amtrak have teamed up to do just that.

They both get people to where they want to go, and now they’re teaming up to create a seamless service for those who need both services to complete a journey.

Ride-sharing outfit Lyft, never shy about striking up partnerships to enhance its service, and the nation’s major rail provider, Amtrak, have announced a new way to make it even easier for travelers to reach their destination.

Starting this week, Amtrak customers can use its app to access Lyft’s service to request a ride to or from a train station. Lyft says it hopes the move will help “close the gap between public transit and your doorstep” while doing away with the need for “parking, cash, or rides from unreliable relatives.”

While the new feature may seem like a small addition, Lyft is hoping the extra convenience and offer of a more seamless experience will help boost its ride count and tempt customers away from rival services like Uber.

The deal has the potential to be popular among Lyft’s customers as it currently operates in more than 360 communities across the country, covering 80 percent of the U.S. population and reaching 97 percent of Amtrak riders.

In a bid to attract a few more sign-ups to its ride-sharing service, new Lyft customers will receive $5 off each of their first four rides via the promo code AMTRAKLYFT when booked through Amtrak’s app.

Commenting on the partnership, Amtrak’s Jason Molfetas said his company is “focused on improving the customer experience, and this is one way we are working to make your entire journey as seamless and enjoyable as possible,” while Lyft’s David Baga noted that “both companies have a long-standing commitment to supporting communities we serve,” adding that they’re “excited to grow together.”

Lyft’s arrangement with Amtrak follows two other partnerships announced just days ago by the ambitious San Francisco-based company. One is with Disney Parks and involves on-demand rides in rather striking “Minnie Vans” for guests traveling within Disney’s vast World Resort in Orlando, Florida, while the other is a fun experiment (aka wacky marketing stunt) featuring an in-app Taco Mode button that shows up between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. and when tapped prompts the driver to divert to the nearest Taco Bell to satisfy your late-night tacos craving.