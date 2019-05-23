Lyft’s wallet-friendly Shared Saver option arrives in six more U.S. cities

Share

Lyft is expanding the wallet-friendly Shared Saver option that it launched in February 2019. Shared Saver gives you access to cheaper fares so long as you’re cool with walking short distances and sharing a ride with strangers.

Originally available in Denver, New York City, and San Jose, Lyft has now launched it in Atlanta, Las Vegas, Miami, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle.

Similar to Uber’s Express Pool service, Lyft’s Shared Saver option brings together riders heading in roughly the same direction. The cheaper fare means you’ll have to walk a short distance to your pick-up point, and also to your final destination at the end of the ride.

“Walk a little, save a lot,” Lyft wrote in a post when it announced its the launch of its Shared Saver option earlier this year. “Just wait a few minutes for a ride. We’ll find a pick-up spot that’s a quick walk (a few blocks, max) from you to meet your driver and co-riders. And ditto for your drop-off — you’ll be just a short walk to your destination.”

To make use of the Shared Saver option, open the Lyft app and select your desired destination. Next, select your ride type as Shared Saver. Then tap “confirm pick-up area” if you’re happy with the suggested pick-up location. Finally, when your Shared Saver ride is confirmed, the app will show you how to reach the pick-up point.

During the journey, the app will highlight your drop-off point and show you how to reach your final destination on foot. Don’t worry — it shouldn’t be more than a couple of blocks from where you exit the car.

For Shared Saver rides, the fares are based on time and distance so they’ll vary from trip to trip.

Lyft spokesperson Drena Kusari told the Las Vegas Sun that increasing the number of shared ride options has the potential to help reduce the number of cars on the road, adding that the company is also working to alleviate traffic by investing in bike- and scooter-sharing schemes, and through integration with public transit.

While Uber and Lyft are for most people the best known ridesharing services, there are plenty more competitors — some with extra features — that you might also want to try.