 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Forget about the TikTok ban; now the U.S. might ban DJI

Nadeem Sarwar
By
The DJI Mavic 3 Classic top view in flight
Andy Zahn / Digital Trends

The specter of a U.S. market ban is once again looming over DJI, the biggest drone camera maker in the world. “DJI is on a Defense Department list of Chinese military companies whose products the U.S. armed forces will be prohibited from purchasing in the future,” reports The New York Times.

The defense budget for 2024 mentions a possible ban on importing DJI camera gear for federal agencies and government-funded programs. In 2021, the U.S. Treasury Department put DJI on a list of companies suspected of having ties to the Chinese military and alleged complicity in the surveillance of a minority group, culminating in investment and export restrictions.

Recommended Videos

In 2024, Congress is aiming to put DJI on the Federal Communications Commission Covered List, which would ensure that the company can no longer operate on the country’s communication infrastructure. Inclusion on this list effectively banned Huawei and ZTE telecom gear from the U.S.

Related

The bill – which goes by the name Countering CCP Drones Act – has already received bipartisan support and stresses the national security risk posed by the company. The bill was introduced by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and also points out security vulnerabilities uncovered by researchers.

DJI's Mini 4K drone.
DJI’s Mini 4K drone DJI

“Our legislation will further protect our communications equipment while strengthening American supply chains by ensuring foreign-manufactured technologies that pose serious security threats, such as DJI’s, cannot operate in American networks,” notes Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL).

DJI, on the other hand, continues to refute the allegations. “The lawmakers driving this legislation continue to reference inaccurate and unsubstantiated allegations regarding DJI’s operations,” the company wrote in a clarification shared earlier this year. The company has also categorically denied that it is a Chinese military company.

The DJI trajectory, interestingly, mirrors that of TikTok. The social media app has been banned in multiple states, where government employees are prohibited from using it. Earlier this week, President Joe Biden signed a bill that would ban TikTok unless it is sold to an American company.

The remedies are conflicting. Reuters reports that parent company ByteDance would rather shut down the app entirely for the U.S. market instead of selling the assets to a local entity. According to The Information, ByteDance is exploring a potential sale of TikTok, but without the underlying algorithm that makes it appealing to users.

Experts, as well as enthusiasts, have flagged serious concerns about a potential blacklisting that would essentially render DJI drones useless in the U.S. The major contention is that there’s no other company that makes drones of the same quality and with the kind of advanced features

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
The U.S. government is now using AirTag trackers to spy on packages
Person holding an Apple AirTag.

Apple raised some eyebrows late last year when the company revealed that it actively works with law enforcement officials in cases involving the misuse of its object tracker. The admission came after a litany of cases where AirTag trackers were exploited for stalking and theft. Apple even got slapped with a lawsuit for the whole drama. But it appears that other government agencies have also grown a taste for deploying AirTag trackers to assist with their investigations.

According to Forbes, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) recently used an AirTag for surveillance in a case that potentially had an illicit narcotics manufacturing angle. Citing an official search warrant, the report notes that border agents intercepted a package coming in from China that contained a pill press machine used to turn chemical powders into a pill.

Read more
TikTok’s STEM feed is fine, but it fails to address the app’s biggest issues
The new STEM feed on TikTok

TikTok has announced plans for launching a dedicated feed hosting STEM (Science, Technology, Mathematics, and Engineering) content. The company says it will “serve as a destination for those looking to dive into those enriching topics further.”

The social media titan notes that the feed will help aspiring young minds discover productive content. And to make sure that the content appearing in this STEM-dedicated section is accurate and reliable, the company is also doubling down on its partnership with Poynter and Common Sense network.

Read more
Spotify gets first major redesign in 10 years with TikTok-like scroll
The new Spotify home screen.

Spotify held its second annual Stream On event for creators today, and while the streamer didn't announce the coming of its hi-res music tier, it took the opportunity to lift the veil off its biggest redesign in a decade. The revamp not only brings a new scrolling, image-heavy, interactive visual look reminiscent of TikTok and Instagram to the mobile app's Home page, but there are several new discovery-based features for music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

While the Stream On event had a major focus on new tools and resources for music artists, podcasters, and audiobook creators, the beginning of the presentation was big on the new look and features for users -- some that will be available to everyone and some to subscribers only. The biggest change comes to the Home screen, which takes the old layout of album artwork and static images and brings it to life with video clips, audio previews of songs, playlists, albums, podcast episodes, and more.

Read more