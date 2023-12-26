 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

These two Apple Watches are now banned in the U.S.

Nadeem Sarwar
By
watchOS 10 Smart Stack widgets on the Apple Watch Ultra 2.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Apple halted the sales of two Apple Watch models earlier this month following a court ruling that the company violated patent laws. Apple’s last hope was the White House, which could offer the company a respite from a sales and import ban with a veto order. However, Apple didn’t get any such relief from the Biden Administration on the sales ban covering the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

In an executive release issued by President Biden’s office, the White House has decided to uphold the sales ban suggested by the United States International Trade Commission (ITC). The Office of the United States Trade Representative conducted the final review of the U.S. ITC’s verdict, which concluded that Apple infringed on patented technology owned by Masimo and Cercacor Labs.

Recommended Videos

As of December 26, the U.S. ITC’s decision is in official effect, which means Apple can no longer sell two of its latest smartwatches in the U.S. or import units into its home market. The sales ban covers Apple’s offline and online sales channels, but the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 remain available from third-party outlets such as Amazon and Best Buy.

Related

However, that status quo remains only as long as supplies last. Once current inventories run out, retailers won’t be able to get additional Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 units so long as the ban is in effect.

Exercise data showing on the Apple Watch Series 9.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Apple strongly disagrees with the U.S. ITC’s decision and plans to get the order reversed with an appeal before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington. At the center of the tech is the sensor technology that allows measurement of blood oxygen saturation level. This feature is the reason for the sales halt order given by the United States International Trade Commission due to an extensive patent lawsuit initiated by Masimo, a major medical technology company.

In January 2023, a U.S. ITC judge found Apple guilty of infringing on Masimo’s patents related to pulse oximeter technology. Initially, the court did not impose a sales ban but indicated that an import ban was possible. Apple experienced a bit of legal reprieve when a court invalidated some of Masimo’s patent claims.

The situation escalated when Apple filed a lawsuit against Masimo, alleging that it copied the Apple Watch. Subsequently, in the same month, the U.S. ITC reaffirmed its January decision, confirming that Apple had infringed on at least one of Masimo’s patents.

The sales ban is disheartening for potential buyers who sought to purchase the Apple Watch Series 9 or the Apple Watch Ultra 2. But there’s more bad news. According to Bloomberg, Apple has informed its customer services team that replacements and repairs of out-of-warranty smartwatches dating as far back as the Apple Watch Series 6 (excluding the affordable SE models) will be paused as long as the sales ban is in effect.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
Why the Apple Watch’s newest feature is doomed to fail
The Double Tap symbol on the Apple Watch Series 9

Gesture control systems work best when they are simple, quick, and easy to learn. They also have to feel natural and intuitive, preferably so you remember them, and most of all, they need to be reliable. Apple’s Double Tap on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a good example of a gesture control working well.

I think it's a cool, fun feature, and I’m not alone. However, it’s not the first of its kind, and history shows us that, unfortunately, gestures on mobile devices are more likely to be abandoned and forgotten than they are loved and widely adopted.
Motion Sense on the Pixel 4
Use Motion Sense on Pixel 4 | Pixel

Read more
Why I can’t wait for Apple to finally make a smart ring
The Ultrahuman Air smart ring with the Oura Ring.

Ultrahuman Ring Air Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

These days, when someone thinks of a “fitness tracker” or “wearable tech,” the first thing that you probably think of is a smartwatch, like the Apple Watch Series 9. It’s pretty fantastic, after all; slap it on your wrist, and you not only get your notifications and apps, but you get 24/7 health and fitness tracking.

Read more
Does the Google Pixel Watch work with an iPhone?
A person wearing the Google Pixel Watch 2.

Google threw its hat into the smartwatch ring last year when it introduced the Google Pixel Watch, and now it's back for a much-needed encore with the Pixel Watch 2 — an updated version that proves how good an idea it is to wait for the second generation of a new tech product.

The Pixel Watch 2 improves upon its predecessor in nearly every way, with better battery life, a more comfortable design, and far smoother performance. It's enough for Google to make a mark among Wear OS smartwatches and give Samsung’s Galaxy Watch lineup a run for its money in a way that other challengers like the Moto 360 and Oppo Watch never could.

Read more