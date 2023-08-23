 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Some Android phones are about to get superpowerful AI apps

Nadeem Sarwar
By
MediaTek chip illustration on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

You may have already tried a bunch of generative AI apps on your phone. OpenAI’s ChatGPT or HeyPi are some examples of chatty AI apps, while the likes of Runway ML will let you create AI-generated videos right on your phone.

But so far, almost every generative AI app has relied on cloud-based computing, which means all the magical AI processing happens in the cloud, just the way Xbox kits do the heavy lifting at Microsoft server centers when you stream a console game on your phone or tablet.

Recommended Videos

MediaTek wants to change that, allowing for on-device generative AI computing right on your smartphone. That ambitious moonshot will materialize with the next flagship chipset by MediaTek, which is going to appear inside Android phones by the end of this year. The company is aided in its efforts by Facebook parent Meta, which is offering the Llama 2 model as the foundational stone for generative AI apps.

Related

The chipmaker is touting a whole gamut of benefits from its on-device generative AI processing approach, which includes “seamless performance, greater privacy, better security and reliability, lower latency, the ability to work in areas with little to no connectivity, and lower operation cost.”

Speeding up generative AI on phones

White Xiaomi POCO F5 and bluish-green OnePlus Nord 3 held in hand over a heap of Android smartphones including OnePlus 11, Pixel 6a, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy S23.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

The upcoming top-end MediaTek chip will employ three key tactics to enhance the generative AI experience for smartphones. First, it will feature a dedicated software stack optimized to run Llama 2, an open-source large language model developed by Meta that seeks to challenge OpenAI’s GPT and Google’s PaLM 2 models.

Llama 2, which was released in July, is “free for research and commercial use.” So far, not many apps that rely on the Llama 2 language model have arrived, as GPT-based AI apps are currently the talk of the town. But Meta has been actively soliciting players in the smartphone industry, including MediaTek’s archrival, Qualcomm.

Just like MediaTek, Qualcomm also inked a deal with Meta to showcase on-device processing for Llama-based applications on smartphones powered by its flagship chips starting in 2024. Both companies are also targeting other application areas, such as vehicles. XR hardware, smart home devices, and more, with their device-local generative AI efforts facilitated by top-tier silicon.

Meta's Llama 2 language model on a phone.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

On its upcoming AI-friendly flagship chip, MediaTek will also use a souped-up APU (AI Processing Unit) that relies on “transformer backbone acceleration.” Transformers are a type of neural network architecture tasked with creating large language models such as GPT (Generative Pre-Trained Transformers) that gave birth to products such as ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing Chat.

Finally, MediaTek’s new chip will also dip into the DRAM module to enhance the user experience of Llama-based generative AI apps. DRAM, short for Dynamic Random Memory, is the high-speed, low-latency memory module that stores an app’s working data. The more DRAM in your phone, the higher the number of apps you can run in the background without any issue. There’s a reason smartphone makers like OnePlus have fitted as much as 24GB DRAM on their phones.

What these AI upgrades mean for you

Poster with the MediaTek logo in orange.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

With the aforementioned tweaks in place, MediaTek says its upcoming AI chip will enhance LLM and AIGC (Artificial Intelligence-Generated Content) experience by shifting the bulk of processing requirements to the local hardware.

As for the kind of tasks you can expect to speed up, well, it would depend on the capabilities of Meta’s Llama 2 model and the kind of apps that are built atop it. Llama 2 is a text-based natural language model, so you can expect it to pull the same kind of tricks as ChatGPT or Bard. It can process queries and provide answers based on its training datasets, summarize or expand text, and more.

As for MediaTek, this won’t be the first AI partnership of its kind. In July this year, the company inked a deal with the China arm of Unity — which develops the eponymous game development engine — to explore generative AI applications in the gaming segment.

MediaTek expects its new chip with Llama 2 apps to arrive in smartphones by the end of the year, so we don’t have that much longer to wait to see what this all looks like in an actual product.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
iOS 16 has ruined the best thing about my iPhone, and I hate it
Someone holding a purple iPhone 14 Pro Max.

I’ve been using an iPhone as my primary device since 2020 because of the next-level battery optimization on iOS. In the past few years, the best iPhones have been my go-to suggestion for anyone looking to buy a phone with the best possible battery life.

But iOS 16 has changed that for the worse. After using Apple's latest software on my iPhone 13 Pro Max, my battery anxiety has returned. And I hate every bit of it.
My iPhone battery anxiety is back

Read more
A sneaky iOS update got me excited about the iPhone 14 Pro again
Sports scores for an NBA game displayed in an iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island.

There's no doubt that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are outstanding smartphones. They're Apple's crème de la crème, with powerful cameras, reliable battery life, and breakneck performance. But as outstanding as the phones are, there's one aspect of the iPhone 14 Pro lineup that's had a slow start. Yes, I'm talking about the Dynamic Island.

Apple's notch replacement received a dazzling introduction with lofty promises, and for the most part, I've been rather happy with it. I love using it to watch timers tick by, quickly manage phone calls, and control music or podcasts I'm listening to. However, I fully understand why some people have been disappointed with the Dynamic Island. Third-party developer support is still lacking, there's no indication of when that'll change, and it's created a waiting game with no end in sight.

Read more
This free Android app gave my phone cloning superpowers
Dual Chrome open on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra held in hand in front of flower pots.

Today, we look at an Android app that lets you run two instances of the same app completely isolated from each other. Whether it's to ensure that one Android app doesn't read data from the other, have two different accounts for messaging or social media apps (like WhatsApp and Instagram), or play the same game with two different accounts, Island can remedy many restrictions imposed by your smartphone manufacturer or Android itself.

It's fairly common to have -- and easy to get -- a second phone number, even without owning a dual-SIM mobile phone. Whether you need it to keep your work and personal lives separate or to foster two different personalities for different types of friends, a second number can be quite handy. Many smartphones already have "dual app" features to help separate messages for both numbers, but such features are not free from defects.

Read more