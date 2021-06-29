  1. Mobile

MediaTek opens up its top chip for phone makers to customize

By

MediaTek has opened up the architecture of its top Dimensity 1200 mobile chip to smartphone companies, allowing them to customize various elements and tune different features to their own preferences. What it means to you is that phones using the Dimensity 1200 can be set up to make best use of a device’s other components, and incorporate a company’s own expertise in areas like artificial intelligence (A.I.).

MediaTek calls the initiative the Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture, and there are five key areas where a smartphone company can tweak the Dimensity 1200 to its own preferences. The camera processing engine is a great example of how it may change future phones. MediaTek has opened the image signal processor (ISP), allowing changes to the visual processing engine, which controls image stabilization, depth mapping, colors, and other aspects of the camera hardware.

This could allow a phone maker’s own engineers to tailor the camera performance to its own preferences, and to tune it according to the hardware. Not all phones use the same camera sensors, few operate in the same way as another, and additional lenses all require careful adjustment to work together. So deeper control over the ISP could make cameras on Dimensity 1200 phones take better photos.

The Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture also allows deeper access to the display processor to tune the screen, ways to improve power efficiency, the potential to add custom Bluetooth profiles for different accessories, and access to the API A.I. processor. MediaTek’s Yenchi Lee, deputy general manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit, summed up how the new initiative could be used:

“Whether it’s novel multimedia features, unmatched performance, brilliant imaging, or more synergy between smartphones and services, with our architecture, device makers can tailor their devices to complement a variety of consumer lifestyles.”

MediaTek expects customized versions of the Dimensity 1200 to be available starting in July of this year. The chip was originally announced in January 2021, and is so far only available in a handful of phones from Realme, Oppo, and Xiaomi that are sold in China and India. Rumors currently link the chip to the unofficial OnePlus Nord 2, which may potentially be available more widely.

Editors' Recommendations

A 16-inch iPad? Why this rumored monstrosity should never see the light of day

Apple executive, standing in front of a huge image of the iPad Pro.

Samsung’s first Wear smartwatch arrives this summer, and it’ll feature One UI

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Apps

Staples is practically giving away the Surface Pro X today

microsoft surface pro x deal amazon memorial day sale 2020 4 920x7666

Best cheap Android tablet deals for June 2021

onn. Android Tablet

Best cheap tablet deals for June 2021

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

Best cheap Apple iPhone deals for June 2021

best iphone deals 2019

The best wired chargers for the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Best cheap smartphone deals for June 2021

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

Best cheap smartwatch deals for June 2021

How to choose the best microSD cards for your smartphone or tablet

galaxy s8 tips and tricks

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus screen protectors

galaxy s9 Plus hands-on review lilac back

Snapdragon 888 Plus-powered phones coming from Asus, Motorola, Honor, and more

qualcomm snapdragon 888 plus phones news chip

Lenovo goes big on Android tablets, and we mean really big

lenovo android tablets yoga tab 13 news m7 hand