  1. Mobile

Microsoft Teams walkie-talkie comes to Android and iOS

Sahas Mehra
By

Microsoft Teams has always had a walkie-talkie feature that allows users that are a part of the same underlying channels to connect smoothly through its web app. Now, this update can be accessed on both Android and iOS devices.

The walkie-talkie feature is accessible with Wi-Fi as well as cellular network connectivity. The PTT (push-to-talk) feature landed nearly two years ago for frontline workers on the Teams app to ensure smoother communication during the early ravages of the pandemic. Only users within a particular channel can interact with each other, similar to two users from the same team who can have a private chat via Microsoft teams. Outside parties and users can only engage if they have been granted permission or have been added to these channels.

Microsoft Teams walkie talkie.
The walkie-talkie feature gives Microsoft an edge over its competitors such as Slack and Zoom.

Microsoft has teamed up with Zebra Mobile to implement this functionality. Currently, this feature is not enabled in the app, and the average employee can’t do it themselves. To add it, organizations need to go to the “App Setup Policy” from the admin center. Once switched on, the feature will be available on the app within 48 hours.

This walkie-talkie feature will also be present on a wide range of Zebra Mobile devices geared toward enterprise use. The combination of this Teams feature and the PTT button on Zebra devices helps easier access and connectivity for essential workers. Additionally, the Reflexis Shifts Connector will have general availability in Teams from January 2022. This connector would integrate with the Reflexis Workforce Scheduler (RWS) and sync in real-time for assigning and managing worker shifts, which could be useful for hourly employees and contractors. 

Editors' Recommendations

What’s new on Hulu in February and what’s leaving soon

Lily James and Sebastian Stan in Pam & Tommy.

The 5G apocalypse is here, major airlines suspend U.S. flights

An aircraft landing at an airport at dusk.

Snapchat introduces four new social engagement features

Snapchat. Credits: Snapchat official.

Can Microsoft buy Activision? Here’s what may kill the deal

Phil Spencer standing in front of a Microsoft Studios logo.

The upcoming Mac Pro may be based on M1 chip, not M2

Mac Pro

Star Trek boldly goes into 2022 with renewals, premiere dates

Patrick Stewart as Jean Luc Picard.

Xiaomi patents full-screen fingerprint technology for phones

Fingerprint technology. Credits: Samsung official.

Working out at home? These are the best total gyms for home use for January 2022

home gym total system multifunction

What’s new on Disney+ in February 2022

Ryan Reynolds smiles while explosions and bullets fly around him in Free Guy.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: Everything we know so far

Surface Laptop 4 showing display, keyboard deck, and docked pen.

Upgrade your TV for the Super Bowl with this $99 Samsung soundbar

SAMSUNG 170W 2.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

You should watch the Super Bowl on an OLED TV — this one is only $847 today

LG 48-inch A1 Series 4K OLED TV

Vikings: Valhalla trailer teases epic battles in Netflix sequel

A new era begins in Vikings: Valhalla.