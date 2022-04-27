Super thin and light Moto Edge 30 has dual 50MP cameras

Motorola’s new Moto Edge 30 has two 50-megapixel cameras on the back and a sizable 6.5-inch screen, but it’s all wrapped up in a super slim, very lightweight body for a modern, high fashion look. How slim and light are we talking? The Moto Edge 30 is only 6.79mm thick and 155 grams. For comparison the iPhone 13 Pro is 7.65mm thick and 204 grams, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra a whopping 8.9mm thick and 229 grams.

The dual 50MP camera array has the same basic capabilities as the more expensive Moto Edge 30 Pro smartphone, and is joined by a 2MP depth sensor too. Features include optical image stabilization (OIS), the ability to shoot HDR10 video, take macro photos down to a 2.5cm distance, and selfies with the front 32MP camera.

The 6.5-inch OLED screen has a strong specification too, with a 144Hz refresh rate with the option to use 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, or the full 144Hz rate depending on your needs. It’s HDR10+ certified, can show more than a billion colors, and has a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. Motorola has chosen the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with 8GB of RAM and 5G connectivity, plus NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2 are also onboard.

A downside of the slim, light body is the battery capacity is slightly lower than we’re used to seeing on smartphones today. It has a 4,020mAh capacity and is charged up using Motorola’s TurboPower 33 fast charging system, plus the charging block is included in the box. Android 12 is installed on the phone, with the promise of two major OS updates and three years of security updates.

Anything else? The Moto Edge 30 has stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos, plus it supports Snapdragon Sound. The body is made from plastic, has an IP52 splash resistance rating, and it comes in three different colors: Meteor Grey, Aurora Green, and Supermoon Silver. The phone starts at 450 euros, or about $476 and will be released in Europe, Asia, Latin America, Australia, and the Middle East.

