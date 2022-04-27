 Skip to main content
  1. Mobile

Super thin and light Moto Edge 30 has dual 50MP cameras

Andy Boxall
By

Motorola’s new Moto Edge 30 has two 50-megapixel cameras on the back and a sizable 6.5-inch screen, but it’s all wrapped up in a super slim, very lightweight body for a modern, high fashion look. How slim and light are we talking? The Moto Edge 30 is only 6.79mm thick and 155 grams. For comparison the iPhone 13 Pro is 7.65mm thick and 204 grams, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra a whopping 8.9mm thick and 229 grams.

Motorola Moto Edge 30 being used to take a selfie.

The dual 50MP camera array has the same basic capabilities as the more expensive Moto Edge 30 Pro smartphone, and is joined by a 2MP depth sensor too. Features include optical image stabilization (OIS), the ability to shoot HDR10 video, take macro photos down to a 2.5cm distance, and selfies with the front 32MP camera.

The 6.5-inch OLED screen has a strong specification too, with a 144Hz refresh rate with the option to use 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, or the full 144Hz rate depending on your needs. It’s HDR10+ certified, can show more than a billion colors, and has a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. Motorola has chosen the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with 8GB of RAM and 5G connectivity, plus NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2 are also onboard.

Motorola Edge 30 color options.

A downside of the slim, light body is the battery capacity is slightly lower than we’re used to seeing on smartphones today. It has a 4,020mAh capacity and is charged up using Motorola’s TurboPower 33 fast charging system, plus the charging block is included in the box. Android 12 is installed on the phone, with the promise of two major OS updates and three years of security updates.

Anything else? The Moto Edge 30 has stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos, plus it supports Snapdragon Sound. The body is made from plastic, has an IP52 splash resistance rating, and it comes in three different colors: Meteor Grey, Aurora Green, and Supermoon Silver. The phone starts at 450 euros, or about $476 and will be released in Europe, Asia, Latin America, Australia, and the Middle East.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts are on their way to the space station

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew-4 astronauts launching from the Kennedy Space Center.

Moon, Mars, and more: NASA extends eight planetary missions

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO).

The best Xbox Series X and Series S deals for May 2022

Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S game consoles.

Boeing gears up for crucial space mission in May

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is in view in the United Launch Alliance Vertical Integration Facility at Space Launch Complex 41 on Aug. 9, 2021.

Robert Pattinson will return for The Batman sequel

Robert Pattinson in The Batman.

Best Xbox One deals and bundles for May 2022

Xbox One S bundle deals

Instagram test lets you pin particular posts to your profile

3D Instagram icon.

The Flight Attendant: Cassie Bowden, the millennial Carrie Bradshaw

Poster of a woman falling for season 1 of The Flight Attendant.

We can’t believe how cheap this 55-inch TV deal is at Walmart today

AN RCA 55-inch 4K Smart TV displays streaming apps.

How to watch SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts launch to ISS

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching from Cape Canaveral.

The best Apple iPhone 13 screen protectors

The OLED display of the Apple iPhone 13.

Netflix shares first look at pictures from The Gray Man

Chris Evans in The Gray Man.