Next-gen foldables incoming as Samsung reportedly begins mass production of Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7

It’s been a busy year for Samsung so far having launched the Galaxy S25 series at the beginning of the year, followed by new AI-focused digital appliances and vacuum cleaners a couple of months later. But if you thought that was it from Samsung this year, think again.

The company is just weeks away from an official launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge, rumored to be fully revealed on 13 May after being teased during the Galaxy S25 event, and its folding devices are also expected before the end of the summer.

Speaking of Samsung’s folding devices, the latest rumor has claimed production has started for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. The report comes from PandaFlashPro on X, picked up by Sammobile, and it suggests the two devices, as well as accessories, have entered the production lines.

If true, it should put the folding devices on track to launch on time, which if last year is anything to go by, should be sometime in July. Samsung used to announce its folding phones and smartwatches in early August but the timeline has been brought forward in recent years.

Interestingly, the post from PandaFlashPro doesn’t mention the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, which has also been rumored to be launching alongside the other two devices as a cheaper alternative. There have been a number of reports surrounding the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 already and while Samsung hasn’t confirmed anything about the devices as yet, we are starting to get a good idea as to what they might offer.

What can we expect from the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7?

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to rival Motorola’s Razr Ultra 2025 when it launches, with reports claiming it will feature a larger external display than the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at 4-inches – like Motorola’s Razr Ultra 2025 – and be fully functional too. The Galaxy Z Flip 6’s cover screen is limited to notifications, quick settings and widgets unless you fiddle with back end settings and third-party tools so a more functional external display like Motorola’s Razr offers would be welcomed.

There is also expected to be a larger battery capacity, though while the Snapdragon 8 Elite was initially reported to be under the hood, more recent reports suggest Exynos 2500 will power Samsung’s flagship flip phone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7, however, is expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, whilst offering a slimmer design to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

For now, nothing is officially confirmed of course but if mass production has started for these two devices, we wouldn’t be surprised to see more rumors surrounding them appear over the next few weeks and months.