Nokia 6 vs Moto G5 Plus: Can Nokia’s looks outweigh a powerful performance?

While the name Nokia evokes nostalgia for many, the latest line of smartphones is actually under HMD Global — the company licensing Nokia’s name. Among the list of devices debuted is the Nokia 6 which was unveiled in China last year, but is now available in the U.S. It comes packed with upgraded specs, far different than the ones you may remember Nokia offering. It does still have plenty of competition on the smartphone market though, and that includes the king of budget phones, the Lenovo Moto G5 Plus.

When comparing the devices based on physicality, the Moto G5 Plus looks a little dated next to the glossy finish of the Nokia 6. Nokia’s phone also boasts a higher megapixel camera both on the front and rear, but in comparing these two smartphones you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. The Moto G5 Plus still packs a strong processor, fast charging technology, and more. In a battle between the Nokia 6 vs. Moto G5 Plus, we find out which smartphone has the more impressive specs and features when it comes to long-term use.

Specs

Nokia 6 Lenovo Moto G5 Plus Size 154 x 75.8 x 7.85mm (6.06 x 2.98 x 0.31-inches) 150.2 x 74 x 7.7mm (5.91 x 2.91 x 0.30-inches) Weight 5.96oz 5.47oz Screen 5.5-inch IPS LCD 5.2-inch LCD Resolution 1,080 x 1920 (403ppi) 1,080 x 1,920 (424ppi) OS Android 7.1.1 Android 7.0 Storage 32GB 64GB MicroSD card slot Yes, up to 256GB Yes, up to 256GB NFC support Yes No Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 RAM 3GB 4GB Connectivity GSM / WCDMA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE Camera 16MP rear, 8MP front 12MP rear, 5MP front Video 1,080p 2,160p Bluetooth Yes, version 4.2 Yes, version 4.2 Fingerprint sensor Yes Yes Other sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Water resistant No No Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh Ports MicroUSB MicroUSB Marketplace Google Play Google Play Color offerings Arte Black (limited edition), Matte Black, Tempered Blue, Silver, Copper Lunar Grey, Fine Gold Availability Amazon Amazon Price $229 $300 DT review Coming soon 3.5 Stars

While the Nokia 6 and the Moto G5 Plus do share certain similarities, there are some important differences on the spec sheet. For starters, the Moto G5 Plus carries a far more powerful processor the Snapdragon 625 — in comparison to Nokia’s Snapdragon 430. Lenovo’s phone also packs in 4GB of RAM, whereas the Nokia 6 makes do with 3GB of RAM. The Moto G5 Plus is speedier and smoother in performance and capable of coping with more open apps and games simultaneously.

There’s also a big difference in the storage stakes. The Nokia 6 includes 32 GB of storage, with the Moto G5 Plus offering double that at 64GB. If you’re already set on the Nokia 6, there is the option of getting your hands on the limited edition Arte Black model with the exact same storage as the Moto G5 Plus. You can extend the storage of both devices with a MicroSD card up to 256GB in size. But even with a MicroSD card, the Moto G5 Plus still pulls ahead.

Overall, the Moto G5 Plus comes out as the winner. If you’re looking for a phone that’s quick, capable of multitasking, and with enough storage space, then the Moto G5 Plus is best in class at this price point.

Winner: Moto G5 Plus

Design, display, and durability

The Nokia 6 includes a 5.5-inch display with a full HD 1080p resolution– which is bigger than the 5.2-inch display the G5 Plus offers. The smaller screen in the Moto G5 Plus does mean a higher pixel density for a touch more sharpness. As for the frame, the shiny plastic backing on the Nokia 6 makes it look sleek alongside the metal frame and minimal side bezels. The Moto G5 Plus on the other hand, has a rounder frame with thicker side bezels, a plastic body, and a removable metal cover — all of which make the device look dated. As for color options, the Moto G5 Plus is available in a Fine Gold and Lunar Gray while the Nokia 6 comes in Matte Black or Silver.

Both feature an indented fingerprint sensor embedded on the front, below the screen, but the G5 Plus scanner is a bit more rounded in comparison to the Nokia 6 which is flatter. For the Moto G5 Plus, bulky is a pattern when it comes to the buttons in general — even the camera juts out slightly and dominates the back of the phone.

Neither the G5 Plus or the Nokia 6 are water resistant, and with similar physical hardware can most likely handle the same amount of abuse. The Nokia 6 does have a metal frame that should protect it more from drops. Still, you should check out the best Moto G5 Plus cases or the best Nokia 6 cases to make sure your phone is properly protected. Due to a much smoother, updated design we’re calling the Nokia 6 a winner.

Winner: Nokia 6

Battery life and charging

Kyle Wiggers/Digital Trends

Qualcomm claims the Snapdragon 625 is one of the most power-efficient processors so far, and the Moto G5 Plus boasts a 3,000mAh removable battery. We’ve had some time to test out the device ourselves in our Moto G5 Plus review, and it was able to withstand a busy afternoon with heavy usage — bringing it to 30 percent by the evening. A less hectic day brought it down to 50 percent, meaning you’ll most likely be able to get about a day and a half out of the phone before it dies.

If you do use up the battery and need to power up quickly, the G5 Plus won’t take long to charge. With Motorola’s TurboPower technology, the company claims it can supply up to 80 percent battery within 35 minutes of charging. Rapid charging isn’t completely revolutionary with support featured on LG’s G6 and HTC’s U Ultra, but it’s still considered rare on budget phones.

The Nokia 6 also includes a 3,000mAh battery, so we expect it will get through an average day with change. We’ll have to test it out further to see what difference the Snapdragon 430 processor and slightly larger screen makes. Sadly, the Nokia 6 lacks fast charging capability.

Even though the Moto G5 Plus includes the same sized battery as the Nokia 6, its fast charging capabilities definitely crown it as the winner in this category.

Winner: Moto G5 Plus

Camera

The rear camera on the Nokia 6 features a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a dual-tone flash. There’s also an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, along with phase detection, autofocus, and dual-LED flash. The G5 Plus has a 12-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. As for features, it also includes phase detection autofocus, dual-LED tone flash, and laser autofocus. For shooting video, the Nokia 6 can only shoot up to 1,080p while the Moto G5 Plus can record at 2k resolution.

Cameras have become an essential part of any smartphone, and the quality of your photos is vitally important to consider when purchasing a smartphone. In our testing, the Nokia 6 output has been subpar, despite its high megapixel count. The Moto G5 Plus easily wins this round because it features a much faster camera app and produces good photos.

Winner: Moto G5 Plus

Software

Kyle Wiggers/Digital Trends

Both devices come equipped with Nougat — the Nokia 6 comes with Android 7.1.1 and the Moto G5 Plus has Android 7.0. Don’t forget — with a Moto-branded phone you also get Moto Actions. When enabled, it lets you use gestures instead of the navigation keys to swipe around on the home screen or to silence notifications and calls. With Moto Voice, you can also request certain actions via voice commands through the device.

Other than having the second latest Android OS — since Android O has been released — the Nokia 6 doesn’t come with any additional fancy software features. The Nokia does come with the Google Assistant functionality, but so does the Moto G5 Plus. HMD said it will keep up with security updates from Google, so if that’s important to you then the Nokia 6 is the way to go. For us, the handy Moto apps make the G5 Plus the winner in terms of software.

Winner: Moto G5 Plus

Price and availability

Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

In the U.S., the Moto G5 Plus is available in two different variants. There’s 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM for $230 and a $280 model with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. You can also save money on the U.S. version by purchasing an Amazon-subsidized phone for $185 — meaning you’ll get ads and personalized offers. As for color configurations, the G5 Plus comes in gray and gold. For those in Europe, the Moto G5 Plus is available from local carriers in a range of different markets and will cost you 280 euros ($297).

The Nokia 6 is available exclusively through Amazon for $230 or as an-supported phone for $180. The ad-supported matte black and silver models will be AT&T and T-Mobile compatible. In Europe, the device starts at 230 euros ($242) with the special addition Arte Black going for 270 euros ($316).

There’s a lot of confusion when it comes to price and availability for both phones. Basically, they’re both around the same full retail price unless you purchase them from Amazon. At which point, you’ll still have to settle for ads, along with Amazon apps integrated into the device.

Winner: Tie

Overall Winner: Moto G5 Plus

It’s clear the Moto G5 Plus takes the win in more categories than the Nokia 6. With a far more powerful processor, more RAM, and greater storage capacity, it’s a solid all-rounder. Although it does have the same size battery as the Nokia 6, its fast charging technology will have you at full battery in barely any time at all. You might be dazzled by Nokia’s sleek, high-end looking device with a large display, but it’s important to consider performance and camera as well. With the power and capabilities the Moto G5 Plus offers, it’s worth shelling out a bit more money for.