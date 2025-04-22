Nomad’s always desirable glow-in-the-dark Apple Watch band is back

If you missed out on Nomad’s fantastic, limited edition glow in the dark Apple Watch Sport Band which was released at the beginning of the year, you’re about to get another chance to get one. Nomad has a brand new glow in the dark band to reveal, and this time it’s made for the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The new glow in the dark model is based on Nomad’s Rocky Point Band. While it’s compatible with all 49mm, 46mm, 45mm, 44mm, and 42mm Apple Watch models, the fluoroelastomer is waterproof and shouldn’t tear, and the shape of the underside will help reduce sweat and keep your wrist cool, so it’s ideal for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. What’s more, the hardware — which comes in black or natural silver — is made of titanium to match the case of the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Recommended Videos

Nomad has now added the same Icy Blue glow in the dark color to the Rocky Point Band collection that it introduced with the Sport Band in January. We tried it out at the time and liked the off-white color when it didn’t glow, but loved the bright vibrant bight blue which appears when the lights go out. It’s not so bright that it looks ridiculous, but bright enough that it’s immediately noticeable on your wrist. It’s probably not for someone who doesn’t like to make a statement with their wrist wear though.

The glow in the dark Icy Blue Rocky Point Band costs $79, which is the same price as the existing models in Forest, Storm, Sol, and Atlantic, plus Nomad’s other limited edition version, the eye-catching orange Magma. The Icy Blue Sport Band sold out in a fairly short time, as did Nomad’s previous glow in the dark bands, the Glow and Glow 2.0. If you’re keen to add the Icy Blue Rocky Road Band to your collection, we suggest not waiting too long before hitting the buy button.