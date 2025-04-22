 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Nomad’s always desirable glow-in-the-dark Apple Watch band is back

By
The Nomad Rocky Point Band.
Nomad

If you missed out on Nomad’s fantastic, limited edition glow in the dark Apple Watch Sport Band which was released at the beginning of the year, you’re about to get another chance to get one. Nomad has a brand new glow in the dark band to reveal, and this time it’s made for the Apple Watch Ultra 2

The Nomad Rocky Point Band.
Nomad

The new glow in the dark model is based on Nomad’s Rocky Point Band. While it’s compatible with all 49mm, 46mm, 45mm, 44mm, and 42mm Apple Watch models, the fluoroelastomer is waterproof and shouldn’t tear, and the shape of the underside will help reduce sweat and keep your wrist cool, so it’s ideal for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. What’s more, the hardware — which comes in black or natural silver — is made of titanium to match the case of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. 

Recommended Videos

Nomad has now added the same Icy Blue glow in the dark color to the Rocky Point Band collection that it introduced with the Sport Band in January. We tried it out at the time and liked the off-white color when it didn’t glow, but loved the bright vibrant bight blue which appears when the lights go out. It’s not so bright that it looks ridiculous, but bright enough that it’s immediately noticeable on your wrist. It’s probably not for someone who doesn’t like to make a statement with their wrist wear though. 

The Nomad Rocky Point Band.
Nomad

The glow in the dark Icy Blue Rocky Point Band costs $79, which is the same price as the existing models in Forest, Storm, Sol, and Atlantic, plus Nomad’s other limited edition version, the eye-catching orange Magma. The Icy Blue Sport Band sold out in a fairly short time, as did Nomad’s previous glow in the dark bands, the Glow and Glow 2.0. If you’re keen to add the Icy Blue Rocky Road Band to your collection, we suggest not waiting too long before hitting the buy button.  

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
I already damaged my Apple Watch Series 10
i already damaged my apple watch series 10 dt 1

I don’t think I’m clumsy, but I swing my arms a lot and still grimace every time a smartwatch on my wrist hits an immovable object. Yet, for all this movement, I’ve never managed to deeply scratch or lightly crack an Apple Watch display … until now.

The Apple Watch Series 10 doesn’t have many compromises over the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and I even made the switch permanently before this happened. It’s big, thin, and beautiful, but the Apple Watch Series 10 also uses a less durable protective shield for its display.

Read more
Blood oxygen tracking isn’t coming back to the Apple Watch anytime soon
Apple Watch Ultra taking a measurement for blood oxygen levels.

One of the major selling points of Apple Watches in recent years has been the ability to test users’ blood oxygen levels. Unfortunately, ongoing litigation has prevented this feature from being included in Apple Watches sold in the U.S. since January. Now, it seems unlikely that this situation will change soon.

On Friday, a Delaware jury found that health-monitoring technology company Masimo infringed on some of Apple’s earlier smartwatch patents. As a result, Apple received an award of only $250. However, the same jury ruled that Masimo's current watches did not infringe on the patents that Apple accused it of copying. Consequently, an injunction remains in effect in the U.S. that prevents the company from offering blood oxygen tracking on new watches sold in the country.

Read more
TicWatch reveals a $350 Apple Watch Ultra competitor, and it looks great
The TicWatch Atlas

Are you tired of the sky-high prices of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2? Mobvoi's new TicWatch Atlas offers a compelling alternative without breaking the bank. At just $350, this rugged smartwatch packs a punch with a long list of impressive features and a durable design that aims to replicate the "Ultra" smartwatch experience at a much lower price.

Crafted with a sandblasted stainless steel body, the TicWatch Atlas is built to withstand the elements and handle even the most demanding environments. But it's not just about durability; this smartwatch has advanced health and fitness tracking capabilities as well.

Read more