What does a smartphone brand do when its upcoming flagship leaks all over the internet months ahead of launch. Well, if you’re Samsung, you just don’t care. If you’re Google, you show it all off officially via a puff blog post and in retail stores as well. OnePlus, on the other hand, thinks moving up the launch date is a good strategy. CEO Pete Lau has announced that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched in January.

Lau took to Weibo and mentioned only the OnePlus 10 Pro alongside its debut window of January. However, it is quite likely that the vanilla OnePlus 10, which has also been leaked extensively, will also be tagging along. The company’s past two “Pro” flagships have made their market debut in the March-April window, so it’s interesting to see that OnePlus is revealing its next flagship about two months earlier than usual.

It’s unclear if leaks are to blame for the rushed reveal or if it’s the fact that fellow Chinese brands were poised to steal all the thunder by launching Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagships before OnePlus. Regardless of the reason, the OnePlus 10 Pro is one highly anticipated smartphone, especially after the solid package that the OnePlus 9 Pro turned out to be. While the rumored internal upgrades are nothing too eye-popping, the design is fresh.

So… Following my #OnePlus10Pro design leak, today I bring you the full and official specs sheet of the upcoming #OnePlus Flagship!… Which includes a little exclusive regarding #Qualcomm… #FutureSquad On behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/Huq8ZIMqZx pic.twitter.com/e6c1i4uibJ — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) November 23, 2021

Fresh design, respectable innards

The leaked renders show a virtually unchanged front facade with a curved display and hole-punch aesthetics. It’s a 6.7-inch OLED panel with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, as per leaks. On the back, the camera island is huge and appears to wrap around the left edge. OnePlus appears to have taken some inspiration from the Samsung Galaxy S21, but stretched the camera island while also giving it a glossy polish.

Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip will run the show inside, ticking alongside a healthy 12 gigs of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The imaging hardware at the back is said to include a 48-megapixel main camera, sitting alongside a 50-megapixel snapper for ultrawide photography, plus an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom range.

Selfie and video calling responsibilities are shouldered by a 32-megapixel shooter. The charging specs have been upgraded it seems, as rumors suggest support for 80-watt fast charging via a USB-C cable, while wireless charging is also impressive at a 50W peak output.

