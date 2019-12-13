OnePlus is hosting an event at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next year for the first time. The China-based phone maker has sent out press invites for a “special event” that mysteriously lack details. OnePlus hasn’t even revealed the event’s exact date and instead, mentioned the exhibition’s venue and time frame.

That omission leads us to believe OnePlus will most likely won’t have any new products to launch. Similar to a handful of other companies, OnePlus may be simply attending to promote and showcase its existing line of devices in the United States like the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G which has begun to sell on T-Mobile’s network.

Another possibility is that OnePlus, as it has in the past on several other occasions, could have an announcement lined up in collaboration with Qualcomm revealing that its next set of flagships will run on the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset. In addition, it’s possible we’ll see OnePlus take the wraps off its highly rumored true-wireless earbuds.

OnePlus’ forthcoming midrange smartphone, the OnePlus 8 Lite, has been making the rounds in leaks and rumors of late as well. Although we expect this device to be released at OnePlus’ usual May event alongside the rest of the OnePlus 8 phones.

The teaser features a familiar Orange-Black gradient which OnePlus usually equips for its special Mclaren Edition phones. It’s difficult to speculate about what that suggests, though, since the company has already unveiled the OnePlus 7 Pro Mclaren Edition. Incidentally, OnePlus a few weeks ago bagged the CES 2020 Innovation Award Product for the OnePlus 7 Pro and also marked its six-year anniversary.

This year, OnePlus kicked off its broader campaign to expand beyond phones. In India, the phone maker launched a pair of premium Android-based smart televisions. It remains to be seen, however, whether OnePlus brings it more markets.

OnePlus does have a history of presenting announcements in bits and pieces, and so it’s likely we’ll hear more from the manufacturer as we inch closer to CES 2020. Apart from that, we’re expecting a host of new tech from CES 2020 and you can keep tabs on all the updates as they come from our dedicated section.

Editors' Recommendations