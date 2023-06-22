OnePlus V Fold: rumored price and release date, news, and more

There have been rumors that OnePlus has been working on a foldable phone for several years, but now we have official confirmation that the OnePlus V Fold is real and actually in the works. While the company has been pretty tight-lipped when it comes to official details, there have been numerous leaks and rumors regarding the specs and design of the phone, so we already have an idea of what to expect from it.

There’s no need for you to scour the internet in search of all of the prerelease information regarding the OnePlus V Fold because we’ve put together this article that will tell you everything you need to know about it. Here’s what we know about the OnePlus V Fold so far.

OnePlus V Fold: design

As far as official looks at the design of the OnePlus V Fold go, we haven’t seen much from OnePlus itself. However, we have gotten our first look at the foldable via a leak from credible leaker @OnLeaks. The images shown off in the leak look like pretty standard fare in terms of what we would expect from a foldable phone made by OnePlus — albeit with a few interesting choices. The device looks strikingly similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Google Pixel Fold in terms of its overall design. However, there are a handful of key differences.

For starters, the back of the device is rumored to be made of leather, giving the OnePlus V Fold a unique feel and look. This would likely make gripping the phone easier since it won’t be quite as sleek as other foldable devices.

Also setting the OnePlus V Fold apart from the rest of the foldable world is OnePlus’ unique camera array. The leaked images show off three rear cameras arranged in a circle that looks similar to the camera island featured on the OnePlus 11. Unlike the OnePlus 11, though, the LED flash seems like it’s positioned in the top-left corner of the V Fold as opposed to being a part of the camera island.

The OnePlus V Fold also seems to be keeping the company’s signature alert slider, which can be seen on the right side of the display when folded. It’s unclear what type of hinge the foldable will be using, but based on the images, there doesn’t seem to be much of a gap between the displays when folded. As such, the OnePlus V Fold might be taking a page out of the Oppo Find N2 book with a Flexion hinge that allows it to fold cleanly onto itself.

It’s important to note that while the leaked renders come from a reputable leaker, the images are based on “a prototype unit in the testing stage,” which means that it’s very likely that the design of the phone could be different when it eventually launches. They do still give us a good look at what OnePlus has planned for its first foldable, as there’s also a chance that the design will stay similar to what we’re seeing.

OnePlus V Fold: specs

When it comes to the OnePlus V Fold’s specs, the company hasn’t said anything official about what we should expect. Given OnePlus’ history, however, there are some parts that we assume will be put into the foldable.

One of the most pressing questions regarding the foldable’s specs is in regard to its processor. The OnePlus 11 was outfitted with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which will likely be put in the OnePlus V Fold as well. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is one of the best processors on the market and is the same chip powering other major Android flagships like the Galaxy S23 Ultra. There are also rumors suggesting that the phone could get a slightly upgraded Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset instead.

In terms of its display, the OnePlus V Fold is rumored to sport a 2K OLED screen with a 120hz refresh rate. This is a similar display to what’s found on the OnePlus 11, so there aren’t too many surprises there. We also expect the V Fold to sport a triple-speaker setup for stereo audio — a feature that arguably works best with foldable devices.

While the OnePlus V Fold’s specs sound impressive enough, they’re all pretty much on par with the rest of the leading Android foldables on the market. The one place where it differs, however, is in the rumors surrounding its charging capabilities. OnePlus has long led the way when it comes to excellent fast charging, and it’s a safe bet to assume that it’ll be outfitting the OnePlus V Fold with its best hardware in that regard. Currently, the OnePlus 11 supports 80-watt and 100W charging speeds (depending on where you live), which are extraordinarily fast — especially when compared to other popular flagships like the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro (which only support charging speeds of 45W and 20W, respectively).

If the OnePlus V Fold supports either 80W or 100W charging, it’ll be the absolute best foldable on the market when it comes to its battery. Rumors say that it’ll have a 4,805 mAh cell, similar to the 4,520 mAh and 4,400 mAh cells found in the Oppo Find N2 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which only support charging speeds of 67W and 25W, respectively.

OnePlus V Fold: cameras

A few recent leaks suggest that the OnePlus V Fold will have an impressive camera array in addition to the rest of its solid specs. According to the leaks, the OnePlus V Fold will have a 50MP main camera that uses the Sony IMX890 sensor to capture high-quality images — the same camera found on the OnePlus 11 and the Oppo Find X6.

Based on the leaked renders we’ve seen that show off the foldable’s camera array, we can tell that one of the cameras uses a telephoto lens for periscope zoom functionality. This means that the OnePlus V Fold will be able to take some impressive shots from a distance. It’s unclear what the zoom range will be since we don’t have much information regarding what kind of lenses the phone will be outfitted with other than its main one, but it’s safe to assume that it’ll have an impressive zoom with its periscope capabilities.

While we don’t know what to expect from the other two lenses on the rear camera island, it looks like the OnePlus V Fold will sport two selfie cameras: one in the center at the top of the display when folded and one in the top-left corner of the inner screen. Both cameras are rumored to be 32MP lenses, similar to what’s found on the Oppo Find N2.

OnePlus V Fold: price

Because the OnePlus V Fold will be OnePlus’ first foldable, it’s hard to know what to expect in terms of its price. So far, there haven’t been any rumors regarding what it’ll be selling for. OnePlus tends to be a slightly cheaper option when it comes to its flagships (the OnePlus 11 retails for $699), but given the fact that a foldable is sort of like two phones smashed together, they tend to be more expensive across the board.

It feels safe to assume that the OnePlus V Fold will cost at least $1,000, but it’ll likely cost a bit more than that. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Google Pixel Fold both cost $1,800, and — while not sold in the U.S. — the Oppo Find N2 costs about $1,120. Based on the most popular foldable competition, there’s a wide range for the OnePlus V Fold to fall into if OnePlus is looking to be competitive with its pricing.

OnePlus V Fold: release date

To put it bluntly: We’re still fairly out from the launch of the OnePlus V Fold. There haven’t been too many leaks surrounding it, which tend to ramp up the closer a device is to hitting store shelves. Additionally, the leaked renders we saw that surfaced in June were of a device that’s from the “testing stage,” which means that OnePlus still may not have secured a finalized design. In other words, there could still be plenty of work for the company to do on the foldable before it sees the light of day.

Luckily, one of the only pieces of official information we have on the OnePlus V Fold regards its general release window. When OnePlus initially announced that it was working on the V Fold earlier this year during Mobile World Congress 2023, the company said that it would be launching in the second half of the year. That’s not a whole lot to go on, but that does mean that we should expect it to launch before 2023 is over.

