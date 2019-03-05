Digital Trends
Oppo F11 Pro banishes the bezels with a 90.9 percent screen-to-body ratio

Simon Hill
We’ve been charting the war on bezels that smartphone manufacturers have been waging in pursuit of a design with an all-screen front for quite a while now. No sooner has Samsung claimed the best screen-to-body ratio around with its new flagship Galaxy S10, than Oppo comes along with the F11 Pro and beats it. With an enormous 6.53-inch screen, super slim bezels at the top and sides, and a tiny chin at the bottom, the F11 Pro manages a 90.9 screen-to-body ratio, while the S10 scores 88 percent.

This is something of a surprise, since the Oppo F11 Pro is not one of Oppo’s top-tier phones. It’s a mixed bag, with some impressive hardware inside and some decidedly less so. The enormous screen is a TFT LCD with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. There’s a MediaTek processor inside with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. But it does have Oppo’s stylish gradient finish on the back in green or black.

You’ll also find a fingerprint sensor on the back below the vertically stacked camera module. Sadly, charging is via a Micro USB port, but there is also a 3.5mm audio jack on the bottom edge.

The main, dual-lens camera is rated at a whopping 48 megapixels, with a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth. With an f/1.79 aperture, it promises great low light performance and AI enhancements with scene recognition. It also has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, but unlike the Oppo Find X, it’s just a small cube that pops up when you tap the front-facing camera button in the camera app.

It runs Oppo’s Color OS 6 over Android 9.0 Pie. Battery-wise there’s a 4,000mAh capacity here and Oppo’s VOOC 3.0 flash charging is capable of refilling it in a hurry, going from zero to full in just 80 minutes. You’ll also find Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC support here.

The Oppo F11 Pro is about to be released in India first, followed by South East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. There’s no word on a U.S. or European release, and we think it’s unlikely to get one.

