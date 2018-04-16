The upcoming Oppo Find 9 may feature in-display fingerprint sensor

Share

After more than a year of hearing rumors about the Oppo Find 9, it looks we may finally get a glimpse of the flagship in the coming months. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Oppo Find 9.

Design

While we don’t have a ton of design information about the Oppo Find 9, a leaked image yields a few details. We expect the flagship to feature a near bezel-less design similar to other premium-tier phones like the Samsung Galaxy S9 and iPhone X.

A missing feature on the leaked image is a fingerprint sensor. Although Oppo may have chosen to place the sensor on the back of the phone, Let’sGoDigital reports the upcoming phone will be one of the first phones to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. A recently approved Chinese patent, also unearthed by Let’sGoDigital, seems to confirm this.

Alternately, we may see a high-speed facial authentication feature on the Oppo Find 9. A report in FirstPost states that Oppo plans to have a facial authentication feature on the phone that could scan a human face in 0.18 seconds.

Specs

According to the leak, which comes from Chinese website Anzhuo, the phone will be available in two variants — one that will be powered by the Qualcomm 653 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and another that will feature Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 835 processor along with a hefty 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Since this rumor was released in 2017, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a processor bump before the phones are announced.

As for the display, specs for the Find 9 have been hard to find. Previous rumors from Chinese site Gizchina suggest we can expect a 5.5-inch QHD+ (3,200 x 1,800 pixels) or UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) display.

One of the most exciting rumors actually has to do with the way the phone charges. According to rumors, the upcoming flagship will be the first to feature Oppo’s Super VOOC technology. This technology can completely charge your phone within 15 minutes.

The Oppo Find 9 will reportedly feature a custom Android skin called Find OS. Patent renders show an OS that looks highly influenced by iOS.

Camera

Rumors for the camera on the Oppo Find 9 are sparse. One rumor states it will feature a 21-megapixel rear-facing Exmor lens.

Release and availability

The Oppo Find 9 has been a long time coming. We heard the first rumors of the flagship over a year ago and we’re finally expecting to see a formal launch in the not-too-distant future. Right now we do not know exactly when the phone will launch, however we definitely expect to see the phone launch in 2018.

We currently do not have pricing details for the Oppo Find 9 though we expect it’s pricing to be in line with other flagship phones. Oppo may release a “budget” model of the phone for China and other emerging markets.

Updated on April 16, 2018: Added patent renders, revised copy for timeliness, and separated rumors into individual sections.