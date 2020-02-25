Oppo will launch the Find X2 smartphone on March 6, a new date following the cancellation of Mobile World Congress 2020 (MWC 2020). What’s more, Oppo’s Vice President of Global Marketing Brian Shen has been sharing a few details about the phone on his own Twitter account, and has told us the phone will have a screen with a 3K resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Although Shen has not mentioned the size of the screen, previous leaks have placed it at 6.5 inches and stated the resolution as 3168 x 1440 pixels. This would fit in with the approximate pixel count on a so-called 3K resolution screen. The 120Hz refresh rate will be welcomed too. While several phones have a 90Hz refresh rate, including the OnePlus 7T Pro, it’s only high-end gaming phones like the Asus ROG Phone 2 that take it to 120Hz. Higher refresh rates reduce blur on the screen when scrolling, watching video or playing games.

Shen has also talked a little about the design of the display itself, saying it won’t be an exact replication of the prototype waterfall screen shown in mid-2019, but a refined version that improves its usability. Waterfall screens take their name from the way the display cascades over the side of the device, which often leaves little room for buttons, and can cause problems with unwanted screen activations too. The design has been steadily improved over the last year — Vivo’s Nex 3 is a great example of the tech working well — but for the Find X2, Oppo has added physical volume buttons and reduced the overall waterfall effect compared to the 2019 prototype.

The original Oppo Find X was such an exciting phone, with a fantastic design and an innovative pop-up camera, it helped put the company’s name on the map outside China. Since then Oppo has released a wide range of smartphones in Europe and internationally, including the well-received Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. However, to be worthy of the Find X name, the Find X2 will have to be very special indeed. Oppo’s tagline for the phone is Uncover the Ultimate, which sounds promising, and all will be revealed on March 6.

Editors' Recommendations