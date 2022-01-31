Oppo is launching a cheaper Galaxy Z Flip 3 competitor

Oppo’s Find N is a very well-received Galaxy Z Fold 3 competitor that debuted recently, and the company seems to be going all-in on the foldable segment. It’s reportedly working on a clamshell foldable to compete with the segment-leading Galaxy Z Flip 3. The selling point? It will be cheaper than the Samsung clamshell device, making it more affordable for Chinese and perhaps other international markets. It will also be yet another device that U.S. customers can’t buy.

According to a report from 91Mobiles, tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings on Twitter) has revealed that Oppo is working on its first-ever clamshell foldable smartphone. The upcoming phone will be a value-for-money foldable device, which means it would be cheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It is expected to hit the shelves in the third quarter of 2022. However, we don’t know if the launch timeline is for a China-only release or a global launch. While the name of the foldable clamshell smartphone isn’t known yet, it is touted to debut under the Oppo Find series brand.

The report goes on to say that the Chinese company is also prepping to launch another foldable smartphone, perhaps a successor to the Oppo Find N. The current foldable has a lot going for it with a compact design that fits in the hand well and allows for a workable front display. However, it leads to a squarish foldable display that doesn’t fit as much content on the screen as the Galaxy Z Fold 3. There is no word if the successor would retain the design language, though we expect it to be built on the same compact design language.

The launch timeline of the next Oppo Find N device isn’t available, and like the clamshell device, we don’t know if it will be a China-focused phone or launch globally. We expect to hear more about the clamshell smartphone later in the year. It will be interesting to see how it competes with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 since it’s also expected to be launching sometime around October as well.

