Honor just launched a phone that could kill the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Prakhar Khanna
By
Someone holding the Honor Magic 6 Pro, showing the back of the phone.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends
Mobile World Congress 2024
Read our complete coverage of Mobile World Congress

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 is home to countless smartphone announcements, including a couple from Honor. At the event, we learned that both the Honor Magic 6 Pro and Magic V2 RSR (Porsche Edition) are going global.

While the company is pushing AI capabilities of the former, the special edition is focused on the hardware. The Honor Magic 6 Pro gets MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14, which brings features such as Magic Capsule and Magic Portal to offer a more personalized and intuitive experience. Based on the specs and features we’ve seen, the Magic 6 Pro is shaping up to be a proper Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra competitor.

Magic Portal is Honor’s AI that’s advertised to “understand user messaging and behavior, streamlining complex tasks into a single-step process.” On the other hand, Magic Capsule with eye-tracking tech is a way to control your phone with your eyes. The feature was showcased at Snapdragon Summit 2023 late last year, and is now available in China. Users can control the drop-down menu from the notification pop-up on your Magic 6 Pro with their eyes. It seems cool, and I’m looking forward to experiencing it once it rolls out globally.

Someone holding the Honor Magic 6 Pro, showing the screen turned on.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

The Honor Magic 6 Pro features a big 6.8-inch LTPO display, and its quad curve design makes the screen look immersive. The Magic 6 Pro display supports Dolby Vision, 4320Hz PWM dimming for better eye care, and 5,000 nits of peak brightness, which kicks in for a few pixels when watching HDR content. It’s big, bright and vivid. The screen lies under the protection of Honor’s Nanocrystal Shield, which is meant to provide good drop protection.

I like the back design of the Magic 6 Pro. You get a cushion-shaped camera module with leather finish, which feels comfy in the hand. It’s a big phone to hold, but it isn’t slippery. It comes in Black and Epi Green colors (I prefer the latter). The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. I’m yet to go in depth with the phone, but my day-to-day experience so far has been smooth.

A close-up photo of the Honor Magic 6 Pro camera.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

The Honor Magic 6 Pro also looks to impress on the camera front. It sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 180-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 2.5x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. It is accompanied by two 50MP primary and ultrawide cameras. There’s also a 50MP camera on the front alongside a 3D time of flight sensor for better facial recognition. I still need time to really put the cameras through their paces, but based on pure specs, there’s a lot to be excited about. The Honor Magic 6 Pro also packs a 5,600mAh battery with support for 80-watt wired and 66W wireless charging.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is priced at 1,100 British pounds ($1,395 U.S.), and can be purchased from the HiHonor website. You can use the code AM6PP250 at checkout to get 250 pounds ($317) off with the subscriber voucher. The company is offering complimentary 12-month screen protection, and a special price for the newly launched Honor Pad 9 at 150 pounds ($190), down from 300 pounds ($380).

1 of 2
Someone holding the Honor Magic V2 RSR, showing the back of the phone.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends
Someone holding the Honor Magic V2 RSR, showing the front of the phone.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

As for the Honor Magic V2 RSR, it features a new design with the Magic V2 specifications. The £2,349.99 ($2,980) special edition phone is the most expensive foldable phones you can buy right now. It weighs even less than the Magic V2 at 234 grams – making it just two grams heavier than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. You get two chargers, an Honor stylus, and a gorgeous case in the box. It’s available in the Agate Grey color option.

We’ll have a lot more to say about the Honor Magic 6 Pro very soon, so stay tuned.

Prakhar Khanna
Prakhar Khanna
Mobile Writer
Prakhar writes news, reviews and features for Digital Trends.
I’m a lifelong iPhone user. Here’s what I think about the Samsung Galaxy S24
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and S Pen stylus on its screen.

Samsung and Apple typically release new smartphones at different times of the year. Samsung usually does it early in the year, while Apple waits until the fall ahead of the holiday shopping season. As always, Apple tends to release new iPhones that outdo the ones Samsung released earlier, and then when the calendar changes, Samsung comes back with something to better compete with Apple, and so forth.

Samsung has recently announced its Galaxy S24 series, which has sparked the curiosity of iPhone owners like myself. Many of us are currently exploring the features of these phones and seeing which ones aren't available on our iPhones, myself included. Some are entirely new, while others have been introduced on previous Samsung Galaxy S models. Although many seem promising, some may not be as appealing to iPhone users. Here are a few of the Galaxy S24 features I like — and a few I don't.
Circle to Search looks impressive
Circle to Search Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more
Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 come with a pen?
A close-up view of the S Pen next to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Looking for a new flagship phone? The Samsung Galaxy S24 range is now available, and it consists of a trio of models to fit your every premium phone need. Want a compact but powerful phone? Check out the Samsung Galaxy S24. Love a big screen? The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is for you. Want the bleeding edge of smartphone tech in a ludicrously large frame? The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the super-sized and super-premium phone of your dreams.

A pen or stylus isn't a required element of any smartphone, but as anyone who's sketched or done fine detail work on a touchscreen knows, they're an extremely useful tool. So, you might be wondering if Samsung's new range of smartphones includes a stylus pen or not. There's a simple answer to that: No. But also, yes.

Read more
I can’t believe how good the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s new display is
Samsung galaxy S24 Ultra display.

In my years of reviewing and using Samsung phones, I’ve come to expect top-notch displays from them. Samsung's Galaxy flagships have some of the sharpest and brightest screens, and the same was expected from the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

When the smartphone launched last week, I was looking forward to the new Galaxy AI features and the 5x optical zoom. But in my four days of using the Galaxy S4 Ultra, its the display that took me by surprise – for good reason.
What’s new with the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s screen?
The iPhone 15 Pro (left) and Galaxy S24 Ultra with their screens off Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

Read more