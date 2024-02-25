Honor just launched a phone that could kill the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 is home to countless smartphone announcements, including a couple from Honor. At the event, we learned that both the Honor Magic 6 Pro and Magic V2 RSR (Porsche Edition) are going global.

While the company is pushing AI capabilities of the former, the special edition is focused on the hardware. The Honor Magic 6 Pro gets MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14, which brings features such as Magic Capsule and Magic Portal to offer a more personalized and intuitive experience. Based on the specs and features we’ve seen, the Magic 6 Pro is shaping up to be a proper Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra competitor.

Magic Portal is Honor’s AI that’s advertised to “understand user messaging and behavior, streamlining complex tasks into a single-step process.” On the other hand, Magic Capsule with eye-tracking tech is a way to control your phone with your eyes. The feature was showcased at Snapdragon Summit 2023 late last year, and is now available in China. Users can control the drop-down menu from the notification pop-up on your Magic 6 Pro with their eyes. It seems cool, and I’m looking forward to experiencing it once it rolls out globally.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro features a big 6.8-inch LTPO display, and its quad curve design makes the screen look immersive. The Magic 6 Pro display supports Dolby Vision, 4320Hz PWM dimming for better eye care, and 5,000 nits of peak brightness, which kicks in for a few pixels when watching HDR content. It’s big, bright and vivid. The screen lies under the protection of Honor’s Nanocrystal Shield, which is meant to provide good drop protection.

I like the back design of the Magic 6 Pro. You get a cushion-shaped camera module with leather finish, which feels comfy in the hand. It’s a big phone to hold, but it isn’t slippery. It comes in Black and Epi Green colors (I prefer the latter). The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. I’m yet to go in depth with the phone, but my day-to-day experience so far has been smooth.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro also looks to impress on the camera front. It sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 180-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 2.5x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. It is accompanied by two 50MP primary and ultrawide cameras. There’s also a 50MP camera on the front alongside a 3D time of flight sensor for better facial recognition. I still need time to really put the cameras through their paces, but based on pure specs, there’s a lot to be excited about. The Honor Magic 6 Pro also packs a 5,600mAh battery with support for 80-watt wired and 66W wireless charging.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is priced at 1,100 British pounds ($1,395 U.S.), and can be purchased from the HiHonor website. You can use the code AM6PP250 at checkout to get 250 pounds ($317) off with the subscriber voucher. The company is offering complimentary 12-month screen protection, and a special price for the newly launched Honor Pad 9 at 150 pounds ($190), down from 300 pounds ($380).

Previous Next 1 of 2 Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

As for the Honor Magic V2 RSR, it features a new design with the Magic V2 specifications. The £2,349.99 ($2,980) special edition phone is the most expensive foldable phones you can buy right now. It weighs even less than the Magic V2 at 234 grams – making it just two grams heavier than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. You get two chargers, an Honor stylus, and a gorgeous case in the box. It’s available in the Agate Grey color option.

We’ll have a lot more to say about the Honor Magic 6 Pro very soon, so stay tuned.

