Honor is teasing the launch of a new smartphone in its latest Magic series. After announcing the Honor Magic 6 Pro globally, the company is all set to unveil the Magic 6 Ultimate in China soon. The teaser showcases a new camera module design that is nothing like that of the Magic 6 Pro.

Honor took to Weibo to tease the Magic 6 Ultimate in a poster. The design is described by Honor as an “ultimate artistic masterpiece.” While the camera lenses aren’t visible, the design itself is classy, with gold trim around the squircle camera module. There also appear to be accent lines on the left and right corners of the camera that scale up and down the length of the phone. It’s ridiculous, unique, and a big departure from competing phones like the Sansung Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Recommended Videos

Based on history, the Magic 6 Ultimate is likely to feature a leather back and a curved camera module. Last year, Honor retained the circular camera module design from the Pro, but it appears to be changing this year. The shape changes from circular to squarish with curves, which gives the camera module a distinct look. Honor’s Ultimate editions have always stood out with new designs and color combinations, and you can expect the same with the upcoming phone. It also seems to have trim on the back, similar to the Magic V2 RSR Porsche Edition.

The Magic 5 Ultimate featured almost the same specifications as the Magic 5 Pro, but with a lighter form factor, and you can expect a similar outcome for the Magic 6 Ultimate. This means it is likely to have the same bright and gorgeous 6.8-inch OLED display with the same 120HZ variable refresh rate found on the Magic 6 Pro. It should be available in the highest RAM (16GB) and storage (1TB) combination with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

The Magic 6 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 180MP periscope telephoto camera, and 50MP ultrawide-angle sensors. The Magic 6 Ultimate is likely to retain the same setup. I am using the Magic 6 Pro currently and am surprisingly impressed by the battery life. The 5,600mAh battery easily gives me a day’s usage, and I expect the Magic 6 Ultimate to have the same dual-cell capacity, if not more.

The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate is set to launch on March 18, 2024, in China. There is no word yet on a global launch.

Editors' Recommendations