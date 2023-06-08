 Skip to main content
Oura Ring’s newest feature lets you spy on your friends

Andy Boxall
By
A person holding the Oura Ring 3rd generation Horizon and Heritage model.
The Oura Ring Heritage (left) and Oura Ring Horizon  Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Oura, the company that produces the Oura Ring smart ring, has introduced its first social feature, which allows wearers to share certain data between friends. It’s called Circles, and its announcement is joined by the final release of its Sleep Staging algorithm, which has been in beta since 2022.

Oura’s CEO, Tom Hale, explained the thinking behind Circles’ launch:

“Our mission at Oura has always been to improve the lives of our members by taking a compassionate approach to health, and this new feature is just the next step in delivering a personalized experience that allows our members to connect with not only their bodies, but also their friends and family.”

Through Circles, you’ll be able to share the three main data points in the Oura Ring app — Readiness, Sleep, and Activity — collected over a two-week period. It’ll be down to you which scores you share and how often, and you’ll have the option of doing so daily or weekly. You can react to scores by using one of the custom emojis in the app and share data with up to 10 different Circles (which we assume to mean 10 different people). It doesn’t seem like you’ll be able to share any of the deeper data points, such as body temperature or resting heart rate.

Screenshots taken from the Oura Ring app.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Oura has also announced that its Sleep Staging algorithm will finally leave its beta stage and become the standard sleep-tracking system for the Oura Ring. It first launched in November 2022 and has been in beta ever since, with the option to switch between it and the old system available in the Oura app. Over the past months, it has been available to all Oura wearers, but the beta tag will now be removed for both Android and iOS users.

The algorithm is the result of two years of research and data collection from the Oura Ring and polysomnography (PSG) data from other sources, and Oura calls it “among the most accurate sleep-staging algorithms available in a consumer wearable.” It is in 79% agreement with PSG data for light, deep, REM, and waking sleep stages. The sleep-staging algorithm helps inform one of Oura’s other recent feature releases, your chronotype, to help you better understand when your ideal bedtime is.

Tempted by the Oura Ring? We recently completed our long-term review of the third-generation model and recommend digging into it before making a purchase.

Oura Ring gets serious about fitness, now syncs with Strava
Oura Ring generation 3.

Your Oura Ring smart ring now connects to Strava, one of the most popular fitness and sports-focused social networks. It’s the first partnership of its kind for Oura, which until now has only connected with Apple Health and Google Fit, and continues the smart ring’s push to become more attractive to fitness enthusiasts.

Oura Product Manager Brian Gilan said:

Read more
Oura Ring’s monthly plan detailed as Workout HR feature arrives
The sensors in the Oura Ring.

Oura, the company behind the excellent Oura Ring smart ring, has provided Digital Trends with an update on when certain expected features will arrive on the ring, and also additional clarity on how its forthcoming subscription system will affect who can enjoy them. The details came in response to our article about what it has been like to live with the third-generation Oura Ring, and the impact the subscription package may have on its future.

The company provided the following statement:

Read more
I’m committed to the Oura Ring, but our love may not last
The Oura Ring worn on a man's finger, when winding a watch.

Out of every piece of wearable technology I’ve ever owned or reviewed, the Oura Ring has been the one I have worn most consistently. In fact, I have almost a year’s worth of unbroken historical data logged in the app, and that’s more than I have for the Apple Watch, my other preferred piece of wearable tech.

While I have a year’s worth of data, six months of this has been with the most recent third-generation version of the ring, making it a good time to revisit why I’ve barely taken it off. However, while I love the Oura Ring now, I don’t know how much longer that will continue.
Part of me
I’ve become entirely used to wearing the Oura Ring. When I first started using the second-generation model I hadn’t worn a ring for years due to not finding them very comfortable, and was slightly concerned the Oura wouldn’t last long. I was completely wrong. The third-generation ring shares the same design and dimensions, and with correct use of the sizing kit before you buy the ring itself, the fit is perfect.

Read more