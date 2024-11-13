5 phones you should buy instead of the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, you could be eyeing the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. And there’s nothing wrong with that — it’s a great phone! It has Google’s Tensor G4 chip inside, along with 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, plenty of Google Gemini AI goodies, ample storage, and a fantastic triple lens camera system. Plus, it even comes in a gorgeous pink Rose Quartz color.

But as great as the Pixel 9 Pro XL is, there are also plenty of other excellent alternatives if you want to save some money or get even better features. Here are some phones to consider instead of the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Recommended Videos

Google Pixel 9 Pro

This year, Google brought back the XL size, but it also kept the regular Pro as a smaller model. If you don’t think you can handle the XL, but still want all of the same features for slightly less money, then the Google Pixel 9 Pro is well worth considering.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL has a 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display, which is likely a bit too large for some people. Thankfully, the Pixel 9 Pro has the same exact display quality, just in a more manageable 6.3-inch size. The smaller display makes it much more compact and portable, and easier to use one-handed when you’re juggling multiple tasks. It still gets up to 3000 nits peak brightness and has a variable refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. It also has slightly better pixel per inch (ppi) resolution of 495 versus 486.

For cameras, Google made the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL the same. You still get the triple lens camera system on the rear in the redesigned camera bar, and it has a 50-megapixel main camera, 48MP ultrawide camera with Macro Focus, and 48MP 5x telephoto lens. The selfie camera is also improved at 42MP.

Inside, you’ll have the Tensor G4 chip with 16GB RAM, which should be plenty for most people. And with storage options ranging from 128GB to 1TB, you can pick what you need. Though the Pixel 9 Pro has a slightly smaller battery at around 4700mAh compared to the 5060mAh of the XL, it should still last through the day. And when you do need to charge it up, it gets about 55% charge in 30 minutes, which isn’t bad at all.

Again, if you don’t mind the smaller size (or even prefer it), you can definitely save some money by going with the Pixel 9 Pro instead of the XL version, as it only starts at $999 instead of $1,099.

Google Pixel 9

If you still want the Pixel 9 experience, but want to save even more money, then consider the base model Google Pixel 9 instead of a Pro.

Like the Pixel 9 Pro, the regular Pixel 9 also has a 6.3-inch screen, though it has a slightly lower resolution at 422 ppi and only has a variable refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz. The max brightness level is also just 2700 nits, but that’s actually still very bright in most settings.

On the camera front, the Pixel 9 only has a dual camera setup with a 50MP main camera and 48MP ultrawide lens, along with a 10.5MP selfie camera. If you don’t necessarily need a telephoto camera, then the Pixel 9 will still take fantastic, high-resolution photos.

The Pixel 9 also has the same Tensor G4 processor, so it’s fast and efficient, especially since you get 12GB RAM. Storage only comes in either 128GB or 256GB, though, but for most people, that should be good enough. It also has all of the same Gemini AI tools too, so you’re not missing out on anything there.

And if you care about colors, the Pixel 9 also has some more fun and saturated color options than the Pro models, especially the Peony and Wintergreen options. With a price tag of just $799, the Pixel 9 is a fantastic option if you want to save some money while still getting the Pixel 9 experience.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Those who are set on a large and powerful phone, and who don’t mind spending a little more, should consider the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Though the Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1,300, you do get plenty of great features that make it worth the price. For one, the 6.8-inch AMOLED display has an adaptive refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 2500 nits. While that isn’t quite as bright as the Pixel 9 Pro XL, the Galaxy S24 Ultra also has a special Gorilla Armor glass that helps lessen reflections, making it easier to see outside in direct sunlight.

Inside the Galaxy S24 Ultra is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip, which offers better overall performance than the Tensor G4 inside Google’s Pixel 9 phones. While the Galaxy S24 Ultra only has 12GB RAM compared to the 16GB of the Pixel 9 Pro XL, the performance is fantastic thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It’s also more power efficient.

There’s no doubt that the Galaxy S24 Ultra has one of the best camera setups you can get in the U.S. market. It’s a quad camera system on the rear with a 200MP main shooter, 10MP 3x telephoto camera, 50MP 5x periscope telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. In our recent Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max camera test, Samsung handily beat the iPhone.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra also has its own integrated S Pen stylus, allowing for precise navigation and pinpoint accuracy when you need to sketch or write something out. Additionally, the S Pen has a remote button on it that can be used for presentations or act as a standalone shutter button, adding more versatility to the device.

Samsung offers several colors for the S24 Ultra, including an eye-catching Titanium Orange. Though the price is a couple hundred dollars more than the Pixel 9 Pro XL, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers a ton of features and power that make it well worth the cost.

OnePlus 12

Another fantastic alternative to the Pixel 9 Pro XL is the OnePlus 12. OnePlus makes some great phones that are often less than its competitors, and the OnePlus 12 is no exception.

The OnePlus 12 has a large 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate, and can reach an eye-searing 4500 nits of peak brightness. Yes, almost double most of its competitors. The display does have curved edges, which may lead to some accidental touches and swipes if you’re not used to it, but it’s something that you’ll get accustomed to over time.

Powering the OnePlus 12 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and you can get between 12GB and 16GB RAM, depending on your storage configuration (up to 512GB). It’s blazing fast, and also quite power efficient with a 5,400mAh battery inside. Speaking of battery, it can get 80-watt wired charging in the U.S. (100W globally), and supports up to 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless. Impressive, right?

The camera setup is also very good. It has a triple lens camera system with a 50MP main camera, 64MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide lens. The selfie camera is 32MP. OnePlus continues its Hasselblad partnership with the OnePlus 12, so you get Hasselblad color-tuning for better pictures.

The best part of the OnePlus 12? The price! It starts at $800, which is way less than a Pixel 9 Pro XL. And OnePlus has some great trade-in deals too, saving you even more money. It’s one of the best values on the smartphone market, and an excellent alternative to the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Don’t mind switching operating systems? If not, you should look into the iPhone 16 Pro Max instead. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is equivalent to the Pixel 9 Pro XL in cost, and it has a similar set of features. However, it runs iOS 18 instead of Android 15.

With the iPhone 16 Pro Max, you get a massive 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a variable refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz, 2000 nits max brightness, and down to 1-nit minimum brightness. It’s a quality display in every sense of the word, and one you’re bound to like.

Apple improved the camera setup this year with a triple lens system that has a 48MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. The selfie camera is still 12MP, though. We tested the cameras between the Pixel 9 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models, and found that while the Pixel doesn’t take bad images, the iPhone 16 Pro beats it, so that’s worth taking into consideration.

Apple also has the new Camera Control button, allowing quick access to your camera and settings adjustment. It can also be used as a manual camera shutter, though it’s not as perfect as it could be. Still, it’s a fun and cool new hardware feature that breathes some new life into the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Inside the iPhone 16 Pro Max is the A18 Pro chip and 8GB RAM. While that may not sound quite as impressive compared to Android phones, the A18 Pro is an extremely powerful chip that offers fast performance and good power efficiency. This is also needed to power Apple Intelligence AI features, which were recently added in the iOS 18.1 update.