  1. Mobile

Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 5.0 tops off your phone to 50 percent in just 5 minutes

By

A little more than three years after Quick Charge 4+ was announced, Qualcomm has finally taken the wraps off of Quick Charge 5.0 – the next-generation charging standard that can power up your device in a matter of minutes. The new standard is expected to be included in smartphones over the next few months, with supporting accessories likely to follow.

Quick Charge 5.0 offers a number of advantages over previous-generation versions of Quick Charge. For starters, according to Qualcomm, it’s the first charging standard to support over 100 watts of power for smartphones.

The result? If you use a Quick Charge 5.0 charger with a compatible phone, you should be able to charge your phone from 0 to 50 percent in only five minutes — and you’ll get your phone up to 100 percent in around 15 minutes.

It’s the first charging standard to support over 100 watts of power for smartphones.

“Quick Charge 5, our fastest and most versatile charging solution, will enable consumers to enjoy their devices for longer periods of time, without worrying about the time required to recharge. We are proud to expand our technology portfolio and make accessible 100W+ charging a commercial reality,” said Ev Roach, vice president of product management for Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Qualcomm says that the new standard is a massive 70 percent more efficient than Quick Charge 4. And it delivers power 10 times faster than the original Quick Charge 1. That’s while remaining 10 degrees Celsius cooler than Quick Charge 4.

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5
Qualcomm

Quick Charge 5.0 is backwards-compatible, so if you use a Quick Charge 5.0 charger with a phone that supports Quick Charge 3.0, you’ll still get Quick Charge 3.0 speeds on that device.

The new standard is supported by the Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 865 Plus, but manufacturers will have to implement the tech for their devices to take advantage of it. In other words, just because you have a phone with a Snapdragon 865, that doesn’t mean you’ll be able to make use of Quick Charge 5.0.

We’ll have to wait and see just how long it takes for Quick Charge 5.0 to be supported on a wide scale. Xiaomi has said that it plans on supporting the new standard, but it hasn’t said just when it will do so. Even when phones support the standard, it may take a little longer for accessory manufacturers to adopt it.

Editors' Recommendations

OnePlus Nord review: Doing value the old-fashioned way

oneplus nord review shirt

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 models reportedly share specs, but with different displays

samsung galaxy tab s7 specs renders leak render

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Everything we know so far

samsung galaxy note 20 render leak news back

Asus ROG Phone 3 vs. Nubia Red Magic 5G: Battle of the top gaming phones

asus rog phone 3 review

How to reset an iPad: Soft reset, force restart, and factory reset

Apple iPad Air

Google lead says he’s ‘disappointed’ with Apple’s new iPhone security program

iPhone 11 Pro feature image

The best cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab deals for July 2020

From Android 1.0 to Android 10, here’s how Google’s OS evolved over a decade

3 smartphone deals you can’t afford to miss today

There’s still time to sign up for a free Kindle Unlimited subscription

Apple AirPods Pro back down to $220 at Verizon — but not for long

Apple AirPods Pro

The best Android apps (July 2020)

best Android apps

The best videoconferencing apps

How to share passwords privately with AirDrop

T-Mobile will soon kick some outdated phones off its network