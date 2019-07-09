Digital Trends
Mobile

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 brings high-tech features to budget phones

Christian de Looper
By

Qualcomm wants to make ultra-affordable smartphones a little more powerful. The company has taken the wraps off of the latest addition to the Snapdragon 200 series — the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 215.

The new chip is aimed at offering more advanced features in a budget chip, and acts as the successor to the Snapdragon 212. According to Qualcomm, the chip introduces new tech that previously hasn’t been available in the 200 series, including the fact that it’s the first 64-bit processor in the series.

What does that mean? When it comes to raw processing power, the Snapdragon 212 is a hefty 50% faster than the previous-generation Snapdragon 212, meaning that budget handsets may be able to handle a lot more at a time. Processing power aside, however, the chip supports some more advanced features, too — like dual image signaling processors, meaning that it can support a dual-sensor camera. That’s also a first for a 200-series processor. Along with that, the chip can also support an HD+ resolution.

Qualcomm is quick to point out other “firsts” for the Snapdragon 215. For example, this is the first chip in the series to support 1,080p video capture, and it’s the first to support dual SIM cards with dual voice over LTE. Last but not least, the chip is the first to support NFC payments on Android, so you can use a 200-series chip for Google Pay.

The Snapdragon 215 supports 64-bit versions of Android, including Android Go, which is the low-power version of Android that runs lightweight apps like Google Maps Go and YouTube Go.

The chip also features the Snapdragon X5 modem, which allows for LTE download speeds of up to an impressive 150Mbps. Another first for the series is that the inclusion of this modem allows for the chip to connect to Wi-Fi 802.11ac, also known as Wi-Fi 5.

Overall, the upgrade seems like a natural progression for the 200 series. Generally, phones that have 200-series chips range in price up to around $150. Phones that had the Snapdragon 212 include the likes of the Nokia 2, which was a popular budget device, though it has since been replaced by the Nokia 2.2, which has a MediaTek processor.

Don't Miss

The best Android apps (July 2019)
mobile payment app shuttered after hackers nab 500k from customers 7 eleven japan
Mobile

7-Eleven’s mobile payment app shut down after hackers nab $500K from customers

A mobile payment system launched by 7-Eleven in Japan has been forced to shut down just days after launch after it was targeted by hackers. The company said 900 customers were affected in transactions totaling more than $500,000.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
samsung 5g goodwood festival of speed drift news car
Mobile

Drift car champ uses Samsung phone and Vodafone’s 5G to do what he does best

How do you demonstrate 5G’s low-latency signal in an exciting way? For Samsung, you put a drift racing champion behind the wheel of a remote-controlled car where his only view is taken from the cameras on multiple Galaxy S10 5G phones.
Posted By Andy Boxall
google-pixel-3a-rear
Mobile

Renders reveal Google’s upcoming Pixel 4 XL in all its notch-less glory

If you’re wondering how the Google Pixel 4 XL will look, here is a good idea. The good news from a design standpoint is that the gigantic notch blighting the 3 XL’s clean lines looks likely to disappear.
Posted By Andy Boxall
asus rog phone pointing camera
Mobile

Asus ROG Phone 2 launches on July 23, ready to attract hardcore gamers

Asus will launch the ROG Phone 2 (that stands for Republic of Gamers, for those new to Asus’s gaming brand) on July 23, and rumors of its specification and more are starting to leak.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best Android apps
Mobile

The 100 best Android apps turn your phone into a jack-of-all-trades

Choosing which apps to download is tricky, especially given how enormous and cluttered the Google Play Store has become. We rounded up 100 of the best Android apps and divided them neatly, with each suited to a different occasion.
Posted By Christian de Looper
android q wish list
Mobile

Over 1,000 Android apps are collecting user data without permission

According to a new report, around 1,325 Android apps collect user location and phone identifier data even without the user's permission. According to Google, a fix to the issue won't be released until Android Q.
Posted By Christian de Looper
huawei p30 pro
Mobile

Huawei's Android alternative will be faster than Android, according to its CEO

The U.S. Commerce Department has added Huawei to its "Entity List." Google, Intel, and ARM are all confirmed or rumored to be ceasing business with the company, which may have disastrous effects on Huawei.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit, Andy Boxall
best-video-app-feature-image
Mobile

Smartphone videos are often forgotten, but these apps make your movies memorable

Most modern smartphones can capture video footage at 4K resolution and such footage benefits from a mobile editor with pro-level features that is easy enough for novices to use and learn. Here are the best video editing apps for you to try.
Posted By Jackie Dove
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review
Mobile

The best Android tablets will make your iPad friends envious

There are lots of Android tablets, but few are worthy of recommendation. Picking the right one should come down to more than just price. Here are the best Android tablets available, whether you want a gorgeous display or processing power.
Posted By Simon Hill
cell phone companies stop robocalls after fcc vote robo calls header
Mobile

The FCC is going after international robocallers with new measure

The FCC wants to take on the robocalls issue in the U.S. head-on. FCC chairman Ajit Pai announced a measure to ban international robocalls and malicious text messages that spoof caller IDs to appear as local calls and texts.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Best smartphone deals for July 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan Waymo Self-driving Test Fleet
Cars

Waymo explores perks for riders to set its robo-taxi service apart from rivals

With more than 60,000 autonomous vehicles on order, Waymo has big plans to expand its robo-taxi service. It's also thinking seriously about incentives that it can offer riders to persuade them to hop inside its cars.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
why are people in japan renting cars but not driving them anywhere car trevor mogg
Cars

Why are people in Japan renting cars but not driving them anywhere?

App-based car-sharing services where you can rent a vehicle for a short period of time are becoming increasingly popular in Japan. But some operators have recently noticed that more and more people aren't going anywhere in them.
Posted By Trevor Mogg