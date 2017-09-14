Everything you need to know about the Nokia 2, a budget-friendly smartphone

It seems like only yesterday that Nokia, the fabled Finnish company behind the indestructible Nokia 3380, rose from the post-Microsoft grave with three new smartphones running Google’s Android operating system: The Nokia 8, the Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3. But it’s just getting started.

Thanks to a strategic agreement with HMD Global, Nokia plans to release as many as six or seven phones in 2017. Leaks suggest the next might be the Nokia 2, a budget-friendly phone with a massive battery.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Nokia 2, including the rumored hardware, price tag, and release date.

Specs

The Nokia 2 won’t compete with flagships like the Apple iPhone X or Google Pixel, if leaked hardware specs are any indication. Instead, it’s shaping up to be Nokia’s answer to budget smartphones like the Lenovo Moto E4

Benchmarks in July suggest the Nokia 2 has a 5-inch HD (1,280 x 720 pixels) screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 or Snapdragon 212 processor paired with 1GB of RAM, and software based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Federal Communications Commission filings show it will pack a 4,000 mAh battery — the biggest on a Nokia handset this year — and 8GB of internal storage.

Design

Product renders of the Nokia 2 (as first reported by Evan Blass) show a phone in line with Nokia’s new design language. Thick bezels pad the top and bottom, and a silver-accented band runs the length of all four sides. The corners are slightly curved, like the iPhone’s, and there is no home button to speak of; the only physical buttons are the power button and volume rocker on the right-hand side.

There is not much more to be gleaned from the renders, but the Nokia 2 appears to have a single front camera, a vertically oriented rear camera and flash, and a tiny back-firing loudspeaker in the lower left corner. The pic shows two colors, black and white. And if the LTE indicator on the screen is anything to go by, the Nokia 2 will support high-speed 4G cell networks.

Release date and price

We have a pretty good idea of what the Nokia 2 will look like, but we don’t know when it will be released.

Earlier rumors suggested that it would debut at Nokia’s London event on August 16 or its IFA press conference on August 31, but those dates came and went without an announcement. FCC filings tend to be a good indication that the launch date is not far away.

The Nokia 2’s pricing is easier to guess at. MySmartPrice claims the Nokia 2 will cost about $109, fitting squarely between the Nokia 3310 ($52) and the Nokia 3 ($157). That is a reasonable assumption — judging by the low-end hardware, it will almost certainly be cheaper than the Nokia 8 and Nokia 6.