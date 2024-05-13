You may have to wait a lot longer for the OnePlus Open 2

The OnePlus Open was released last year and received very positive reviews. However, according to a tipster named @That_Kartikey on X (formerly Twitter), its successor won’t be released this year. According to the poster, Oppo does not plan to release a new Find N in 2024. Therefore, we shouldn’t expect a next-generation OnePlus Open this year, either.

This news was confirmed by reliable tech rumor source @chunvn8888, who said the release of both handsets is expected in 2025. The devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, which is unlikely to be available for device manufacturers until early next year.

In 2023, OnePlus and Oppo released the OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N3. These book-style foldable devices were the same, with the former being the international version and the other made for the Chinese market.

It’s worth mentioning that there is no definite way to verify this news. And considering that the OnePlus Open was initially released in October last year, there is still ample time for both the OnePlus Open 2 and Oppo Find N5 to be launched before 2025.

In our original review of the OnePlus Open, we mentioned that the device’s hinge was not firm enough and the camera bump was slightly too large. We also expressed doubts about the quality of the macro and 120X Super Res cameras. It is possible that OnePlus will work on improving all three aspects in the next version of the device over the coming months. Despite these concerns, the OnePlus Open remains one of the best foldable phones on the market.

In the meantime, we are still awaiting the debut of another foldable phone. The Google Pixel Fold 2 may be announced this week at Google I/O, or Google may decide to wait and release it later in the year. We’re also expecting Samsung to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 this summer.

There are plenty of foldables to look forward to, but if it’s the OnePlus Open 2 that’s at the top of your wish list, it sounds like you could be waiting a lot longer than you may have thought.

