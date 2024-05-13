 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

You may have to wait a lot longer for the OnePlus Open 2

By
OnePlus Open camera module.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

The OnePlus Open was released last year and received very positive reviews. However, according to a tipster named @That_Kartikey on X (formerly Twitter), its successor won’t be released this year. According to the poster, Oppo does not plan to release a new Find N in 2024. Therefore, we shouldn’t expect a next-generation OnePlus Open this year, either.

This news was confirmed by reliable tech rumor source @chunvn8888, who said the release of both handsets is expected in 2025. The devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, which is unlikely to be available for device manufacturers until early next year.

Recommended Videos

In 2023, OnePlus and Oppo released the OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N3. These book-style foldable devices were the same, with the former being the international version and the other made for the Chinese market.

Related

It’s worth mentioning that there is no definite way to verify this news. And considering that the OnePlus Open was initially released in October last year, there is still ample time for both the OnePlus Open 2 and Oppo Find N5 to be launched before 2025.

Hinge view of OnePlus Open foldable phone.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

In our original review of the OnePlus Open, we mentioned that the device’s hinge was not firm enough and the camera bump was slightly too large. We also expressed doubts about the quality of the macro and 120X Super Res cameras. It is possible that OnePlus will work on improving all three aspects in the next version of the device over the coming months. Despite these concerns, the OnePlus Open remains one of the best foldable phones on the market.

In the meantime, we are still awaiting the debut of another foldable phone. The Google Pixel Fold 2 may be announced this week at Google I/O, or Google may decide to wait and release it later in the year. We’re also expecting Samsung to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 this summer.

There are plenty of foldables to look forward to, but if it’s the OnePlus Open 2 that’s at the top of your wish list, it sounds like you could be waiting a lot longer than you may have thought.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
OnePlus surprises us with dazzling Android tablet and smartwatch
A press image of the OnePlus Watch 2 Nordic Blue edition.

OnePlus has launched a new Android tablet and a desirable special edition of the OnePlus Watch 2, both in beautiful color schemes that make us want them both right now. Unfortunately, that won't be easy if you live in the U.S.. The company has announced the OnePlus Pad Go tablet and OnePlus Watch 2 Nordic Blue edition smartwatch at an event in Helsinki, Finland, and both are currently only destined for a European release.

If you recognize the OnePlus Pad Go's name , it’s because the tablet was released in India last year, and it comes in the same stunning Twin Mint color scheme, which is as trendy as it gets. Although the company hasn't been forthcoming with all the details about the tablet, the specifications are unlikely to have changed from the model released in India. It has an 11.3-inch screen with a 2.4K (that’s 2408 x 1720 pixels) resolution, which it claims is currently the highest available on an Android tablet, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Read more
5 phones you should buy instead of the iPhone 15
A green iPhone 15 on a green bench.

Apple’s iPhone lineup continues to be among its bestselling products. In 2023, we got the iPhone 15, which packs some of Apple’s latest and greatest tech and starts at $800.

The iPhone 15 is one of the easiest iPhone recommendations in 2024. But if you're open to a few other suggestions, there are some great alternatives to consider — including cheaper iPhone options and some really compelling Android phones. Here are five other phones you should consider buying instead of the iPhone 15.
iPhone 14

Read more
I did a OnePlus 12 vs. OnePlus 12R camera test, and there’s a big difference
Genshin Impact Edition OnePlus 12R (left) and Flowy Emerald OnePlus 12.

OnePlus has had a very solid start to 2024 with the release of the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 12R. While both phones look very similar, one is a flagship, while the other is a more budget-friendly option with slightly lesser specs.

Though both devices' cameras appear similar at first glance, they’re actually quite different. In addition to different specs, only the OnePlus 12 has Hasselblad branding, meaning that it has better color calibration, white balance and exposure, and more. In short, photos you take with the OnePlus 12’s Hasselblad camera are probably going to look better.

Read more