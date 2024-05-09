Italian retailer Deal N Tech has leaked new information about the upcoming Motorola Razr 50 Ultra foldable phone — including color and storage options, as well as pricing details in Europe. The phone, a successor to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra/Motorola Razr Plus, has no release date yet, but is expected very soon.

According to the report by Deal N Tech, the new phone will be priced at 1,200 euros (approximately $1,292) in Europe for a 512GB storage variant with 12GB of RAM. It is worth noting that the previous model was launched in 2023 at the same price, but it had a 256GB storage capacity and 8GB of RAM. A previous rumor also noted that the new phone would be available with 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

The upcoming phone will resemble its predecessor and come in three colors: Pantone-certified Peach Fuzz, Blue, and Green. We previously saw the same Peach Fuzz color on the recent Motorola Edge 50 Ultra.

It is speculated that the next Razr Ultra will come with a 3.6-inch cover display and be powered by either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 processor. Although these chips are not Qualcomm’s latest top-tier silicon, they should still be capable of handling day-to-day phone activities. As for the main display, it is currently unknown whether it will remain the same as on the Razr 40 Ultra, which has a diagonal measurement of 6.9 inches.

If the Razr 50 Ultra is anything like its predecessor, it should find great success. Digital Trends editors hailed the Razr 40 Ultra as a reliably good foldable phone.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra launch could be imminent, at least in Europe. Recently, 91Mobiles leaked what the outlet claimed to be “live images” of the handset following its appearance in a regulatory database.

